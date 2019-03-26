Brian Setzer Announces "Rockabilly Riot!" Tour

Having already announced a tour with the reformed Stray Cats, Brian Setzer has made his 2019 schedule even busier, announcing a "Rockabilly Riot" American tour.

Slated to take place in August, the Rockabilly Riot tour will feature Noah Levy on drums, Kevin McKendree on piano, Mark Winchester on bass and, of course, Setzer on guitar.

"When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester," Setzer said in a press release. "He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."

You can check out Setzer's full Rockabilly Riot itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, head on over to briansetzer.com .

Brian Setzer 2019 Tour Dates:

MON 8/5 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

FRI 8/9 Union, ME Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery

SAT 8/10 Westhampton, NY Westhampton Beach PAC

SUN 8/11 Selbyville, DE The Freeman Stage @ Bayside

SAT 8/17 Bayfield, WI Lake Superior Big Top Concert Series

TUE 8/20 St. Louis, MO River City Casino

WED 8/21 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage

THU 8/22 Tulsa, OK Hard Rock

SAT 8/24 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Resort & Casino Ballroom

SUN 8/25 Boulder, CO Chautauqua Auditorium

FRI 8/30 Henderson, NV Green Valley Ranch