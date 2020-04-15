Get this hot-rodded Bubblegum Pink Jackson Soloist shred machine for just $379 in this insane Guitar Center deal

With all the free time you've got on your hands these days, we imagine you're all knuckling down and getting some serious practice in. Why not make this practice time even more enjoyable with an instrument that, as we reviewed, is "about the most fun you can have with a guitar that’s designed for high-speed performance"?

The guitar in question: this Bubblegum Pink-finished Jackson X Series Soloist SL4X. With a low action, flatter compound radius fingerboard and slim neck profile, this instrument plays effortlessly across the entire neck, making both pounding riffs and soaring leads an absolute breeze.

This guitar is one of the best value shred machines on the market, and Guitar Center are offering a massive $170 off, allowing you to pick it up for only $379. Jackson is one of the most reputable guitar brands out there in terms of build quality, so you know you're getting every cent's worth.

Equipped with three hugely dynamic Seymour Duncan single-coil Hot Rails pickups, this guitar comfortably meets the crunch and sustain demands of modern metal music.

The X Series Soloist SL4X also features a basswood body construction, one-piece through-body maple neck, rosewood fingerboard and 25.5" scale length.

And if the Bubblegum Pink is just a little too much for you, an extra $20 snags you a Daphne Blue version - and that's still an impressive $150 saving.

