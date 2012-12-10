Buckcherry Announce New Album, Release Free Download of New Song

Multi-platinum rockers Buckcherry have announced the release of their sixth studio album, Confessions, for early 2013.

Fans can get an early taste of Confessions by download a free copy of their new song, "Gluttony," at this location. A lyric video for the track can also be seen below.

As previously reported, Buckcherry will join Kid Rock on his 2013 Rebel Soul Arena Tour. Full dates for the trek can be found below the video.

Confessions is out February 19, 2013 via Century Media.

Solo Shows:

12/27 Libertyville, IL Austin’s Fuel Room

12/28 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort

12/31 Las Vegas, NV Fremont Street Experience (with Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Pop Evil, Otherwise)

1/2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House

1/5 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

1/6 Calgary, AB Back Alley

With Kid Rock and Hellbound:

2/2 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

2/5 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

2/7 Beaumont, TX Ford Park Event Center

Solo Show:

2/9 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

With Kid Rock and Hellbound:

2/10 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

2/13 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

2/15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

2/16 Greenville, SC Bi-Lo Center

2/18 Fort Myers, FL Germain Arena

2/20 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Civic Center

2/21 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

2/23 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

2/24 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

2/26 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

2/27 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

3/1 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

3/2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center