Buy a year’s Guitar Tricks subscription and bag a free guitar worth $250 for Black Friday!

Black Friday is here! And that can only mean that the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing. Like this offer from the fantastic Guitar Tricks online guitar lessons platform. We’re used to seeing some free gifts when you buy an instrument, but how about getting a free instrument when you buy some lessons? Guitar Tricks is offering a free Huntingdon classical guitar worth $250 when you buy a year’s subscription at $129!



The Huntingdon acoustic you’ll receive is fitted with nylon strings for a playing experience that’s more forgiving on beginner’s fingertips. The body features a laminated linden top, basswood back and sides, while the neck and fingerboard is made of catalpa.

One year Guitar Tricks sub + free guitar: Just $129 One year Guitar Tricks sub + free guitar: Just $129

Sign up to a year's Guitar Tricks subscription and you'll not only receive access to an extensive range of online guitar lessons, songs and more, but you'll get a Huntingdon acoustic guitar worth $250 for free! Hurry, as stocks are limited and likely to run out fast!

Included in your subscription is full, unlimited access to Guitartricks’ core learning system. This series of beginner guitar lessons features step-by-step videos based around easy songs, meaning that you’ll have fun while you’re also picking up the basics.

Guitar tricks also includes a song library based around classics from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, the Eagles and more. Guitartricks has also created a number of beginner-friendly easy arrangements so you can start to progress straight away.

As well as this, your subscription will give you access to Guitar Tricks’ Artist Studies, where you can get inside the playing style of legends; Guitar Toolbox, to help you build fundamental skills such as chords, scales and fretboard knowledge; plus you’ll be able to participate in the Guitar Tricks community, where tutors and other students are on hand with advice. Want to know more? Read our full 4.5 star Guitar Tricks review.

Act fast, though, as Guitartricks has a limited number of guitars to give away, and if previous offers are anything to go by, these won't stick around long!