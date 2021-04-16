Charvel launches new Pro-Mod San Dimas basses for 2021

Until now, Charvel's Pro-Mod San Dimas range has been composed purely of electric guitars, but the company has added two bass guitars to the lineup for 2021. Meet the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV and Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V.
Each of these new basses is constructed of an alder body, bolt-on caramelized maple slim-C speed neck with graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish, and a 20-fret, 12"-16" compound-radius, caramelized-maple fingerboard with rolled edges and cream dot inlays.
Other features present on both models include Luminlay side dots, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, DiMarzio pickups controlled via master volume and blend controls and a three-band active EQ, a Charvel HiMass bridge, open-gear tuners, oversized strap buttons and licensed Fender Precision Bass headstock shape.
Pickup-wise, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV sports a DiMarzio Model J DP123 bridge pickup and Model P DP122 middle pickup, while the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V features a DiMarzio Area J DP551 bridge pickup and Area J DP550 middle pickup.
Prices and finishes available for each of the models are as follows:
- Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV – $899, available in Lime Green Metallic and Mystic Blue
- Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V – $999, available in Lambo Green Metallic and Candy Apple Red
For more information on the new Pro-Mod San Dimas basses, head over to Charvel.