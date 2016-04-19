Check Out Some Smokin' Heavy Metal Cigar Box Guitar

This video has been making the social media rounds for a while and seems to be gaining some momentum again.

Zak Kerrison, lead guitarist for the band Throwaway, performs his metal grinder, "No Rules" on a four-string cigar box guitar.

"My dad, who makes an appearance in the beginning of this video, builds these guitars out of cigar boxes and thought it would be a good idea to record a metal song with one, due to there being hardly any out on the internet at all." Kerrison says.

"This song, called 'No Rules,' was the result. All the guitar parts were recorded with this guitar, with the exception of the bass, which is an Ibanez GSR205." Enjoy!

Shane Speal is the "King of the Cigar Box Guitar" and the creator of the modern cigar box guitar movement. Hear the music, see the instruments and read about his Cigar Box Guitar Museum at ShaneSpeal.com. Speal's latest album, Holler! is on C. B. Gitty Records.