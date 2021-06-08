Cort introduces the G280 Select, an impressively spec'd revamp of its flagship G280DX

Cort has had a stellar 2021 thus far, announcing the gorgeously-spec'd Gold-Edge acoustic and boutique-vibed, modern-minded G300 Pro, to name a couple of examples. Now, the company has revamped its flagship G Series model – the G280DX – with a host of new features.

Available in either Amber or Trans Black, the G280 Select boasts a double-cutaway alder body with flame maple top, Canadian hard maple neck – with Cort's Ergo-V profile – and 22-fret, 12-16" compound radius rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays.

Electronics include three Cort-designed pickups – a VTH-77 humbucker in the bridge position complemented by a pair of VTS-63 single coils in the middle and neck positions. These are controlled via master volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

The guitar also sports a proprietary Cort CFA-III floating tremolo system, which is built using stainless steel saddles, a solid machined steel block, and a steel baseplate to provide “greatly improved sustain, faster and punchier pick attack, and a more coherent and balanced fundamental tone”.

Other features include a bolt-on construction, 25.5" scale length, Cort staggered locking tuners and chrome hardware.

“Cort's G Series was designed to represent a logical evolution of the term ‘vintage’,” Cort says. “The G280 Select represents the newest realization of this vision, offering excellent sonic character, stunning sophistication, and a wide variety of options and features to best meet a player's specific needs and requirements.”

The G280 Select is available now for $850. For more information, head over to Cort Guitars.