Dave Grohl tells the shocking story of how he got electrocuted by a distortion pedal at a Las Vegas corporate gig

Foo Fighters frontman and electric guitar player Dave Grohl recently sat down for an interview on the ultra-popular YouTube series, Hot Ones.

In case you're unacquainted with the show – which is hosted by Sean Evans – its premise essentially involves guests answering questions while eating a series of chicken wings coated in sauces that gradually get spicier over the course of the interview.

It's almost invariably entertaining, especially with a guest as gregarious as Grohl, who dutifully livened up the show with anecdotes about barbecue, his favorite drummers and... the time he was electrocuted onstage by a distortion pedal.

That last anecdote came in response to Evans asking Grohl about the second worst injury he's ever suffered onstage (second, of course, to the infamous 2015 incident in which Grohl broke his leg while performing with Foo Fighters in Gothenburg, Sweden).

"I got electrocuted once on stage, for real," Grohl tells Evans at around the 12-minute mark. "We played some fucking corporate gig for Dr. Martens in Las Vegas [at] some hotel, and there was a pool, and the stage was right by this pool. I thought it would be funny [to] invite the whole audience into the pool with me during this jam.

"I fucking jumped into the pool, and the whole audience follows me into the pool, and we're all kind of partying. Then, I go back onstage, someone hands me my guitar, and I step on my distortion pedal and [Grohl mimics beings electrocuted]. It was, like, actual electrocution! That sucked."

Grohl appeared on the show to promote Studio 666, a feature length horror comedy film that features all six Foo Fighters, and is set for a domestic theatrical release tomorrow, February 25.

The movie follows the band as they attempt to record their 10th studio album at an old mansion in Encino, California, only to find themselves threatened by supernatural forces.

The film will be soundtracked in part by the fictional thrash-metal band Dream Widow, which – so the story goes – recorded a tape at the aforementioned haunted mansion. A song by the band (the Foo Fighters in all but name) called March of the Insane was released last week, and is likely part of the full-length metal album Grohl says he recorded to coincide with the movie's release.

For good measure, the film also features a cameo from Steve Vai's hands in a particularly shred-heavy scene.

For more info on which theaters are screening the film, visit Studio 666's website.