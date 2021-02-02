DC Comics partners with Dream Theater, Megadeth, Ozzy Osbourne and more for Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition

Guitar-themed comic books appear to be all the rage these days. After Joe Satriani's announcement of Crystal Planet – his sci-fi-themed comic debut – DC has revealed it's collaborating with a number of metal artists – including Dream Theater, Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne – for its Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition series.

A statement by DC reads, “Representing a cross-section of metal music from across genres and generations, each special edition will feature a variant cover spotlighting a different metal band, an introduction from the band and exclusive interview.”

The seven-issue Band Edition series will be available in eight countries – France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Turkey – and will be published monthly, beginning in March 2021. The full series lineup is as follows:

Issue #1

Featured band: Megadeth

Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido

Issue #2

Featured band: Ghost

Cover artist: Werther Dell’ Edera

Issue #3

Featured band: Lacuna Coil

Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso

Issue #4

Featured band: Opeth

Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray

Issue #5

Featured band: Sepultura

Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro

Issue #6

Featured band: Dream Theater

Cover artist: Santi Casas

Issue #7

Featured band: Ozzy Osbourne

Cover artist: Marco Mastrazzo

A Collectors' Omnibus Edition featuring additional bonus content will also be available in Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Korea and Japan.

Dark Nights: Death Metal launched in 2020 as a sequel to DC's best-selling Dark Nights: Metal series, which introduced fans to the Dark Multiverse and to the supervillain, The Batman Who Laughs.

As DC describes, “When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, who have all been separated, fight to survive.”

Check out a full gallery of Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition's covers below: