NAMM 2024: “This cutting-edge design ushers in an unprecedented era of sustainable audio engineering”: This amp cabinet is absurdly slim and so light it can be worn with a guitar strap – meet Eminent Technology's latest innovation, the Model Twenty-Two

NAMM 2024: Remember Eminent Technology’s ‘flat-panel’ Model Twenty guitar cab from 2022? Well, the Florida-based audio firm has now unveiled its successor: the Model Twenty-Two, which has been marketed as a “cutting-edge design” that “ushers in an unprecedented era of sustainable audio engineering.”

In the summer of ‘22, Eminent Technology debuted its Model Twenty – an ultra-slim guitar cab that saved on both weight and space while simultaneously offering an expanded frequency range. As a product that challenged almost 70-odd years of stagnant cab tech, it looked for all intents and purposes to be the future of guitar cabs.

Now, the brand has returned with yet another absurdly streamlined offering in the Model Twenty-Two, which retains its predecessor’s penchant for transportability, size and sonic expansion, but extrapolates its design purpose for a wider range of uses.

Specifically, the new cab – described as “the world’s first flat panel active guitar speaker” – is designed as both an active cab that can serve two functions: either as a dedicated FRFR speaker for your amp modeler, or a amp and cab simulator to pair with a regular pedalboard.

(Image credit: Eminent Technology)

Miraculously, it’s even lighter than the 21lb Model Twenty, with the new model weighing in at just 16.5lbs. Granted, it’s smaller, but still generously sized: it’s 16” high and 22” wide. It’s also slightly thicker – 5” instead of the 2.5” of the former model – but with its expanded functions, that’s understandable.

In fact, it’s so light, you can even wear it with a guitar strap. That’s not a joke, either: we’ve tried it. Our very own Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, was on hand to hear its sonic potential (courtesy of a Tomo Fujita demo) and experience its ridiculous lightness.

In practice, the Model Twenty-Two has an FRFR speaker mode – which, as is usual with FRFR cabs, won’t affect the tone of your modeler – as well as preamp, cab only, and amp and cab modes.

But there’s more to the Model Twenty-Two than simply its game-changing lightweight profile and multi-purpose functionality. It’s also been heralded as “the very first environmentally friendly loudspeaker.”

A post shared by Guitar World (@guitarworldmagazine) A photo posted by on

“The electric guitar, for over seventy years, has been tethered to outdated technology, continually using the conventional direct radiator loudspeaker,” the brand said in a statement. “Now, it's time to break new ground with an innovative concept: introducing the world's first active flat panel guitar speaker cabinet.

“This cutting-edge design is not just a leap forward in sound quality, but it also marks a milestone as the very first environmentally friendly loudspeaker. This ushers in an unprecedented era of sustainable audio engineering.”

Material consumption is drastically reduced, for instance, due to its smaller footprint. Its smaller footprint, meanwhile, helps with transportation costs: who needs to load a cab into a gas-guzzling van when you can sling it over your shoulder and carry it yourself?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future) (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future) (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

“Eminent Technology's flat panel speaker design allows for the best possible dynamic response in the speaker market,” the brand goes on. “Imagine having access to all 350 watts at your fingertips at a moment's notice and getting the clarity you've only dreamed about thanks to this revolutionary design.

“Coming in at just under 20 pounds and five inches thick, any gig, anywhere, and at anytime is now a possibility.”

Preorders will be available next month for $1,600.

Head over to Eminent Technology to find out more.

Keep up to speed with all gear releases during NAMM 2024 via our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.