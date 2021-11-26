Get everything you need to start your guitar journey this Black Friday with $30 off an Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack

Black Friday guitar deals can be quite daunting. If you’re looking to kick start your guitar-playing journey, there are a lot of items you’ll need to buy: either an acoustic guitar or electric guitar, a guitar amp, and a whole load of accessories, including guitar straps, guitar picks, guitars cables, gig bag and guitar tuner.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could get all of the above in one package? Well, thanks to Guitar Center, which is offering $30 off its Epiphone Les Paul Special-I Player Pack, you can. Yes, that’s right: you get all of the above – guitar, amp and all the trimming – for just $219.

Available in a host of cool colorways – Worn Gray, Worn Ebony, Worn Pelham Blue and Worn Cherry – there's a style for everyone, and with all the added extras, you'll be playing your favorite songs in no time.

Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack: was $249 Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack: was $249 , now $219

If you’re looking to start your guitar-playing journey, this is the deal for you. In essence, your first guitar will be the iconic Les Paul, and with the boatload of extras this pack provides, you’ll be on your way learning your first few songs in no time. It’s by no means a perfect guitar, but it comes pretty darn close to being the perfect beginner’s pack. At $30 off, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Admittedly, it’s not going to be the best-sounding setup ever, but beginner setups aren’t meant to be. A decent beginner's kit will give you everything you need to get started at an admirable quality, and that’s exactly what this offer gives you.

Epiphone – an offshoot of the iconic Gibson – produces some of the best beginner electric guitars around, and this Les Paul Special-I is no exception. Boasting the aesthetics of one of the most legendary guitars of all time, the entry level axe is littered with impressive specs.

The basswood body is partnered with a bolt-on mahogany neck that sports the exact same ‘60s-esque SlimTaper profile that can be found on high-end Gibsons. The wraparound-style bridge taps into a more classic-era aesthetic, while the 650R neck and 700T bridge humbuckers will excel in giving you your first taste of high-gain tones.

While there are some specs that leave a lot to be desired – the PVC nut won't be the best and the engineered hardwood fretboard may feel fairly cheap – there’s nothing about this pack that gives us a glaring red flag.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone)

It’s a decent guitar – an excellent starter’s one – and it comes with a 10-watt Epiphone amp, which is perfect for home jamming sessions. Not only that, you can plug-in-and-play straight away with the included cable, guitar strap and guitar picks, and maintain perfect tune with the additional clip-on tuner.

In essence, you’ll be learning your first scales, barre chords and songs on something that has the DNA of a Les Paul – you’ve got to admit, it’s a pretty cool-sounding opportunity. And at $30 off, you’d be kicking yourself for missing out.

To see what else Guitar Center has on offer, head over to our guide for the best Guitar Center Black Friday guitar deals.