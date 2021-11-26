Trending

Can't wait for the Epiphone Adam Jones signature model? You can save $100 off this Silverburst Les Paul Custom right now

Just $629 gets you a Tool-esque Les Paul Pro in this unmissable Black Friday deal from Guitar Center

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Silverburst
One of the hottest electric guitar launches of the past year or so has undoubtedly been Adam Jones' Gibson Les Paul Custom, and while an Epiphone model will eventually arrive, there are great Black Friday guitar deals to be had on Silverburst Les Paul Customs right this very second.

Head on over to Guitar Center, and you can grab an Epiphone Les Paul Custom Silverburst for $629 – a tasty $100 off the original price of $729.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Silverburst: $729, now $629
If you're a Tool fan and can't hold on for that Adam Jones Epiphone, this Les Paul Custom has the all-important Silverburst finish, and an almighty $100 chopped off its asking price. The PAF-voiced ProBucker pickups, Grover tuners and classy bound body are just the icing on the cake.

Part of Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson collection, this Les Paul Custom's Silverburst finish is topped off by a fully bound body, neck and headstock, completing the high-class visual vibe.

The classic mahogany body and neck pairing is present and correct, complete with an ebony fingerboard and SlimTaper neck profile – if you're looking for sustain, you certainly won't have to, ahem, Pushit.

Tone-wise, Epiphone's ProBucker 2 and ProBucker 3 humbucking pickups are onboard, promising lower-output PAF-style tones via Alnico II magnets. Of course, if you're a die-hard Adam Jones fan, all it takes is a quick bridge pickup swap for a Seymour Duncan Distortion to team Tool tones with Adam Jones looks.

Elsewhere, Grover's ever-reliable Rotomatic tuners are onboard, while a LockTone ABR bridge and stopbar tailpiece keep those drop-D riffs in tune.

Head over to Guitar Center to grab this limited-edition model, and for more GC bargains, head on over to our guide to the best Guitar Center Black Friday deals.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as a decade-and-a-half performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.