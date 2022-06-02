NAMM 2022: Ernie Ball Music Man overhauls its John Petrucci range with a wealth of new finishes

NAMM 2022: It’s already been a busy NAMM season for Ernie Ball. Not only has the company debuted its Heat Treated HT pickup technology, it’s also unveiled the Tosin Abasi-designed Kaizen electric guitar.

Now, in an effort to maintain the strong momentum, Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a comprehensive aesthetic overhaul for its John Petrucci range of signature guitars.

Both of the Dream Theater virtuoso’s Majesty and JP15 ranges have been treated to a wealth of new colorways, which join the ever-growing suite of stunning finishes that the range already has on tap.

In the Majesty department, Trooch’s six-, seven- and eight-string models are available in four new finishes: Emerald Sky, Sanguine Red, Wisteria Blossom and Okelani blue.

Notably, it marks the first time the Majety 8 has been treated to a new aesthetic, after it was unveiled last year in a sole Mystic Dream finish.

The Maple Top Majesty has also been decked out with a duo of decadent new finishes – Spice Melange and Crystal Amethyst – which each arrive with a slew of model-specific appointments.

While the Spice Melange iteration flashes a spalted maple top, roasted maple neck and three-piece neck construction comprising Honduran mahogany and roasted flame maple, the Crystal Amethyst model utilizes a full flame maple top with alder back and sides.

All new-look Majesty models remain true to the instrument’s blueprint, meaning they come equipped with DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker humbuckers, along with a piezo bridge pickup.

As for the JP15 range, a Tiger Eye Burst is now available in flame or quilted maple, and is joined by the equally eye-catching Purple Nebula, which is paired with a maple top.

Both guitars are offered with a roasted maple fingerboard and lightweight okoume body, and feature a pickup combo comprising DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker humbuckers – a configuration that replaces the old JP15’s DiMarzio Illuminators.

Other specs include Schaller locking tuners and 24 stainless steel frets. The JP15s will be available in both six and seven-string iterations.

To find out more, visit Ernie Ball Music Man (opens in new tab).