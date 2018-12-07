Ernie Ball Music Man Unveil December Ball Family Reserve Collection

(Left to right: John Petrucci 15 7-String in Eminence, Axis in Butterscotch, Majesty in Blue Marine, and Cutlass in Chrome Sparkle)

The Ernie Ball Music Man Ball Family Reserve series is a celebration of the company's heritage in instrument craftsmanship. These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow Ernie Ball Music Man to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and our loyal artists.

This month features the John Petrucci 15 7-String in Eminence, Axis in Butterscotch, Majesty in Blue Marine, and Cutlass in Chrome Sparkle. You can find out more below.

The JP15 7-String

This John Petrucci 15 7-String features a flame figured maple top in a hand-stained custom Eminence Purple Burst finish, with translucent black finish on the back. The 24-fret ebony fingerboard comes without fret markers for a streamlined, unique appearance. Offering a beautifully figured, roasted maple neck with ebony fingerboard and hand fitted white binding. Limited to 98 pieces worldwide.

The Axis

This Ball Family Reserve Axis features an exclusive flame figured maple top in a hand-stained Butterscotch finish, accented with golf pole pieces on the humbuckers. It also includes an ebony fingerboard that features white pearl block inlays and a hand-fitted cream binding. The guitar is rounded out with a beautiful figured roasted maple neck with white pearloid Schaller locking tuners. Limited to 48 pieces worldwide.

The Majesty

This special Majesty guitar features a striking Marine Blue Sparkle finish covering the entire body, headstock, and back of the neck. It also offers a streamlined fretboard with two strips of pearl inlays which replaces the traditional Majesty shield position markers. Each guitar is signed by John Petrucci himself. Limited to 118 pieces worldwide.

The Cutlass

The Ball Family Reserve Cutlass guitar features a lightweight Alder body in an exclusive Smoked Chrome Burst Sparkle finish. It also includes an ebony fingerboard that features white pearl block inlays and a hand-fitted white binding. The figured maple neck is accented by a matching painted headstock and Schaller locking tuners. Limited to 56 pieces worldwide.

To find out more, head over to music-man.com/bfr/december-2018.