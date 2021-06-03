ESP kits out its entire LTD Deluxe 1000 Series with stainless steel frets

ESP has announced that its entire range of LTD Deluxe 1000 Series electric guitars and bass guitars will now come fitted with stainless-steel frets.

The new-for-LTD fret material will come as a standard-issue appointment on over 100 models, including those in the Flying V-style Arrow, double-cutaway H and single-cutaway EC, M and MH lineups.

Other catalogs that have been treated to a fretboard overhaul are the Phoenix, SN, TE, Viper and Xtone collections, as well as the Black Metal and Arctic Metal.

A number of basses taken from the Phoenix, B, F and Stream collections have also received the upgraded fret wire.

Image 1 of 4 ESP LTD Arrow-1000 in Candy Apple Red Satin (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 4 ESP LTD EC-1000T CTM in See Thru Black Cherry (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 4 ESP LTD MH-1000 Evertune in Dark Brown Sunburst (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 4 of 4 ESP LTD Phoenix-1004 in Black (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Prior to the upgrade, LTD guitars sported a traditional alloy-based fret wire, with stainless-steel frets said to offer tonal and functional advantages over their conventional counterparts.

Such benefits include a smoother playability that allows players to bend strings with reduced friction, easier-to-manage string vibrato capabilities and a robust functionality more resistant to wear, tear and corrosion.

Of the new upgrade, President and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company Matt Masciandaro commented, “ESP has always been a company that leads the way with innovations that can positively affect the performance of a musician, or improve the quality and reliability of their instruments.

“When talking to our customers in the past few years, stainless steel frets was their number-one request for a design update,” he continued. “We’re happy to now provide that on all of our popular LTD Deluxe instruments.”

To find out more, visit ESP Guitars.