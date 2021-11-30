Channel Eddie Van Halen on a budget this Cyber Monday with $150 off the EVH Wolfgang WG Standard

Cyber Monday may be rapidly fading into the rearview mirror, but the Cyber Monday guitar deals that came with it aren't ready to fade into the ether just yet. Case in point is this killer deal from Guitar Center, which takes a staggering $150 off the price of the EVH Wolfgang WG Standard.

Usually $649, this deal cuts the price of the entry-level version of Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar to an amazing $499.

Simply put, the EVH Wolfgang – in all of its incarnations – is built for speed and power, and is pound for pound one of the best metal guitars out there.

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard: $150 off at Guitar Center EVH Wolfgang WG Standard: $150 off at Guitar Center

Though it's not as pointy as some of its metal-minded contemporaries, this lean and mean guitar can handle anything you throw at it. Now $499 at Guitar Center, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal for a guitar with Eddie Van Halen's name attached to it.

It has a basswood body with a special "comfort-cut" forearm contour – for upper-register fretboard madness – a quilt maple top and a graphite-reinforced, bolt-on baked maple neck, carved and rolled to Eddie's specifications, with an oil finish on its back. Its 12-16" compound radius fingerboard – also baked maple – features 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Of course, the guitar wouldn't be associated with Van Halen if it didn't pack a punch, and pack a punch it does, with a pair of direct-mount EVH Wolfgang humbuckers. Eddie always liked to keep controls simple though, and that's reflected on this guitar, with just a single volume control, single tone control and three-way pickup switch coming aboard.

There's also an R2 locking nut, and the requisite EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo for all sorts of divebomb fun.

It's not as visually flashy as some other metal-minded guitars, but the EVH Wolfgang WG Standard is lean, mean and ultra-reliable, and can handle just about any variety of rock you throw its way. At $499, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal for a guitar with Eddie Van Halen's name attached to it, so waste no time and grab one at Guitar Center.

While you're at it, be sure to stop our Cyber Monday guitar deals page, which has plenty of amazing sales that are still live.