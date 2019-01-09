Fender Acquires Bigsby

Today, Fender announced that it has acquired Bigsby and its assets from Fred Gretsch Enterprises.

In a press release, Fender said that Bigsby will continue to operate as a standalone business under the Fender Musical Instruments Corp’s (FMIC) Speciality Brands umbrella, which also includes Jackson, Charvel, EVH Gear and Gretsch.

“We are excited to acquire Bigsby and add to our esteemed portfolio of specialty brands.” said Jeff Cary, senior vice president of FMIC Specialty Brands. “There is such a rich history with the vibratos, and a mystique around the guitars, pedals and steel instruments that is fascinating. Fred and Dinah Gretsch have been wonderful owners and we look forward to working with them to ensure a smooth transition.”

“Paul Bigsby, Ted McCarty, Dinah and Fred Gretsch and Fender Musical Instruments Corp. all have one thing in common, an unquestioning dedication to product excellence over the long haul,” said Fred Gretsch. “We congratulate team Fender on this strategic acquisition.”

Gretsch, which frequently features Bigsby vibratos on its guitars, entered into its own relationship with Fender back in 2002.