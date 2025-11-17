The lowest price I've ever seen on a Fender Player II Strat just dropped over at the official Fender Black Friday sale – save up to 30% on a huge range of guitars, accessories, and merch

With the Black Friday guitar deals well and truly underway, Fender has seen fit to join the fray with a sale of their own, delivering deals of up to 30% off a range of Fender guitars . It covers everything from low-cost Squiers right through to premium Made in America instruments, and is a must-shop for any Fender fan this Black Friday.

The majority of the sale is admittedly made up of Squier guitars , but you can also bag yourself some discounts on the American Professional II, and the American Performer series if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious. You can also bag yourself reductions on the American Acoustasonic range, as well as a selection of Fender-inspired merch that is perfect for gifting.

I’ve had a look through the full sale to see what’s available, and there are a lot of really great deals in it. So, to save you some time, I’ve picked out 7 of my favorites below for you, all with some pretty tasty discounts.

Save 30% ($252) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $587.99 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ With a gigantic $252 reduction taking the price down to well below the $600 mark, this Limited Edition Player II Stratocaster is an absolutely stonking deal. It's the lowest price I've seen a Player II guitar going for, so if you're after a super playable and versatile instrument that punches above its weight then this is a great deal to go for. In my Player II Stratocaster review I gave it four and a half stars out of five, praising the vintage tone of the Alnico pickups, the return of rosewood fingerboards, and the effortlessly playable modern 'C' profile neck. Read more: Fender Player II Stratocaster review

Save 30% ($141.90) Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ: was $472.99 now $331.09 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ This super cool Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ is quite unlike most other Fender models I’ve come across, blending the offset shape of a Jazzmaster and single coil in the neck position, with the classic bridge pickup of a Telecaster . It’s got a huge $141.90 discount in the Fender sale, so if you’re after a guitar that’s quite unlike any other, this is a great shout.

Save 30% ($141.90) Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe: was $472.99 now $331.09 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ Another unusual offspring of the Squier Paranormal series, this Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has been discounted by a huge $141.90, taking the price down to well below $350. It’s one of the coolest Squier guitars I’ve ever played, with dual humbuckers and a four knob control layout giving some deliciously thick guitar tones. It’s even got coil splits for extra tonal versatility, making this a real powerhouse for relatively little cash.

Save 30% ($6.30) Fender Vintage Ads Coaster Set: was $20.99 now $14.69 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ This Fender Vintage Ads Coaster Set is a great gift idea for the Fender fan who already owns too many guitars. Reduced by a cheeky $6.30, you get four different coasters depicting the 1960s ‘You Won’t Part With Yours’ campaign, which saw Fender guitars being used in places of varying insanity, such as skydiving, scuba diving, and surfing. A great shout as a stocking filler for the player who has it all.

Save 30% ($157.50) Squier Classic Vibe 60s Custom Telecaster SH: was $524.99 now $367.49 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ This deal was hidden right at the bottom of the page on the Fender website, but precious little gets past me. Packing an SH pickup configuration and a Bigsby B50, this is an absolutely amazing deal with a hefty $157.50 taking the price down to just $367.49. It’s got some really nice retro touches too, with a vintage-tinted gloss neck, double-bound body, and a vintage-inspired headstock design.

Save 20% ($240) Fender American Performer Stratocaster HSS: was $1,219.99 now $979.99 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ If you’re looking for a guitar that’s a little more premium than a Squier, this Fender American Performer Stratocaster gives you an MIA guitar for below a grand, which is awesome value in my book. It’s been given a chunky $240 reduction in the sale, and is packing two Yosemite single coil pickups and a Double Tap humbucker that lets you split down to a single coil. Add in a satin finished neck for smooth playability and jumbo frets and you’ve got yourself a gig-ready guitar for a lot less.