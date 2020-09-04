Fender launches 60th Anniversary Road Worn Jazz Bass with weathered finish and matching headstock

Fender recently introduced the limited edition 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass, celebrating, well, 60 years of the iconic bass guitar design.

And now, shortly after the introduction of the Vintera Road Worn series, the company has unveiled a second limited version, the 60th Anniversary Road Worn Jazz Bass, boasting a luscious “road-worn” lacquer finish in 3-Color Sunburst, Firemist Silver and Olympic White, with matching headstocks on the latter two.

Features on the Road Worn include an alder body, mid-‘60s C-shaped maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

There’s also a four-saddle bridge, nickel/chrome hardware, vintage-style reverse tuners, four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, synthetic bone nut and a four-bolt neck plate.

Pickups, meanwhile, are a pair of 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass single coils, controlled, like the earliest J-Bass models, via stacked concentric volume and tone knobs.

The 60th Anniversary Road Worn Jazz Bass is available for $1,299.99. For more information, head to Fender.