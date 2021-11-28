Trending

These limited-edition Fender Player Strats are just $699 each with this winning Cyber Monday deal

Save up to $160 on a range of gloriously finished Stratocasters

(Image credit: Fender)

There aren’t many guitars as iconic as the Fender Stratocaster. Its sound is as instantly recognizable as its style, and its seemingly never-ending popularity speaks volumes about the build and sound quality. The Fender Strat has appeared in the hands of a huge range of guitar icons – Hank Marvin, Hendrix, David Gilmour, Jim Root – and is responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time.

Now’s the time for you to recreate those tones, and discover your own, with up to $160 off these Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters at Guitar Center, in an array of finishes and configurations as part of its Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Fender Player Strat, Black: $799, now $699
David Gilmour's iconic black Strat is one of the most valuable (and most expensive) guitars on the planet. Luckily for you, Guitar Center has slashed $100 off the price of a Player Strat with a similar aesthetic – so you can get those Comfortably Numb vibes at a steal. That iconic Strat tone is delivered by three Player series single coils - with the maple fingerboard providing that signature 'snap' to compliment. Thanks very much, GC!

Fender Player Strat HSS Ltd Ed: $829, now $699
If you're more P!NK than Pink Floyd, then this humbucker-equipped equivalent might be a little more you. Delivering some fantastic modern and classic Strat tones, the combination of Player series single coils and the bridge humbucker really adds that extra kick of power. This Candy Red Burst-finished powerhouse is now only $699, with $130 slashed off the asking price.

Fender Player Strat, Surf Pearl: $799, now $699.99
There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $799 to just $699 at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday...

Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859, now $699
If the previous Strats are a little too plain for your taste, then this HSS-configured Plus Top in Blue Burst may just be the one for you. It's a regular Player Strat at heart, but capable of just that little bit more than most Strats thanks to the Player Series humbucker in the bridge. You can save the most on this one, with $160 off.

Fender Player Strat, Shell Pink: $824, now $699
The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday, it’s the perfect time to dip in.

James Farmer
James Farmer

I’m a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World - the ideal job for a gear nerd like myself. I, along with help from the rest of the eCommerce team, maintain and update our buyer’s guides and keep you up to date with the latest and best deals on killer gear. Before working on Guitar World I was a guitar salesman at a local music store, so I know a thing or two about matching people with their perfect instruments. I’ve also worked for online music distributors RouteNote, and toured the UK and Europe with my old band Hypophora. In my spare time, you’ll catch me writing songs, taking my greyhound, Simba, to the beach, or getting very nerdy about coffee. 