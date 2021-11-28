These limited-edition Fender Player Strats are just $699 each with this winning Cyber Monday deal

There aren’t many guitars as iconic as the Fender Stratocaster. Its sound is as instantly recognizable as its style, and its seemingly never-ending popularity speaks volumes about the build and sound quality. The Fender Strat has appeared in the hands of a huge range of guitar icons – Hank Marvin, Hendrix, David Gilmour, Jim Root – and is responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time.

Now’s the time for you to recreate those tones, and discover your own, with up to $160 off these Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters at Guitar Center, in an array of finishes and configurations as part of its Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Fender Player Strat, Black: $799 Fender Player Strat, Black: $799 , now $699

David Gilmour's iconic black Strat is one of the most valuable (and most expensive) guitars on the planet. Luckily for you, Guitar Center has slashed $100 off the price of a Player Strat with a similar aesthetic – so you can get those Comfortably Numb vibes at a steal. That iconic Strat tone is delivered by three Player series single coils - with the maple fingerboard providing that signature 'snap' to compliment. Thanks very much, GC!

Fender Player Strat HSS Ltd Ed: $829 Fender Player Strat HSS Ltd Ed: $829 , now $699

If you're more P!NK than Pink Floyd, then this humbucker-equipped equivalent might be a little more you. Delivering some fantastic modern and classic Strat tones, the combination of Player series single coils and the bridge humbucker really adds that extra kick of power. This Candy Red Burst-finished powerhouse is now only $699, with $130 slashed off the asking price.

Fender Player Strat, Surf Pearl: $799 Fender Player Strat, Surf Pearl: $799 , now $699.99

There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $799 to just $699 at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday...

Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 , now $699

If the previous Strats are a little too plain for your taste, then this HSS-configured Plus Top in Blue Burst may just be the one for you. It's a regular Player Strat at heart, but capable of just that little bit more than most Strats thanks to the Player Series humbucker in the bridge. You can save the most on this one, with $160 off.

Fender Player Strat, Shell Pink: $824 Fender Player Strat, Shell Pink: $824 , now $699

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday, it’s the perfect time to dip in.

To see what else Guitar Center has on offer, head over to our hub for Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals.