Fender unveils its first Road Worn Vintera models

When Fender replaced the made-in-Mexico Classic Series with the Vintera electric guitar line-up in June last year, it brought with it a host of new finishes and upgraded specs, but one thing was missing: those oh-so-hotly debated relic'd Road Worn finishes.
At the time, the California guitar giant hinted they would return, and for 2020, it has delivered, with four new models boasting distressed aesthetics.
When it launches in September, the Vintera Road Worn series will include the ’50s Stratocaster, ’50s Telecaster, ’60s Stratocaster and ’70s Telecaster Deluxe.
Each guitar clocks in at $1,099, and will be available in two hand-distressed finishes. Otherwise, the spec remains the same as the original, non-relic’d Vintera models.
For more details on each model - including those all-important colors - read on...
Fender Vintera Road Worn ’50s Stratocaster - $1,099
- Alder body
- ‘50s Strat single-coil pickups (bridge, neck)
- Thick “Soft V”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
- 5-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
- Surf Green and Fiesta Red finishes
Fender Vintera Road Worn ’50s Telecaster - $,1099
- Alder body
- Vintage-Style ‘50s Single-Coil Hot Tele
- Thick ‘50s “U”-shaped neck
- 7.25”- radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons
- 3-Saddle vintage-style strings-through-body Tele(r) bridge with brass barrel saddles
- 3-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
- Lake Placid Blue and Vintage Blonde finishes
Fender Vintera Road Worn ’60s Stratocaster - $1,099
- Alder body
- ‘60s Hot Strat single-coil pickups (bridge, middle, neck)
- Mid-‘60s “C”-shaped neck
- 7.25”- radius Pau ferro fingerboard
- 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
- 5-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
- Lake Placid Blue and Firemist Gold finishes
Fender Vintera Road Worn ’70s Telecaster Deluxe - $1,099
- Alder body
- Two Fender Wide Range-style humbucking pickups
- Medium “C”-shaped neck
- 9.5”- radius maple fingerboard
- 21 medium - jumbo frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons
- Vintage-style, string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with six saddles
- 3-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
- Daphne Blue and Olympic White finishes