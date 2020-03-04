G&L Guitars unveils retro-cool 40th anniversary CLF Research L-2500 bass

G&L Guitars has already rolled out the Ruby Edition CLF Research Espada electric guitar and L-2000 bass, among other new products, as part of its 40th anniversary celebration.

Continuing the festivities, the company has introduced the CLF Research L-2500 bass, which nods to classic G&L features, including the early CLF/G&L headstock and neck profile, as well as aluminum CLF knobs, a chrome control plate and color-coded mini toggle switch tips.

Body wood / finish combinations on offer are Pharaoh Gold Firemist or Lake Placid Blue over basswood; Old School Tobacco Sunburst over okoume; and Natural over Swamp Ash.

All models sport a hard rock maple neck with a Caribbean rosewood fingerboard (maple on the Natural model).

Other features include a pair of G&L Magnetic Field humbuckers, a Tri-Tone electronics system with three-position pickup selector, series/parallel switch and three-position preamp mode switch and a Leo Fender-designed G&L Saddle Lock bridge with chrome-plated brass saddles.

The CLF Research L-2500 is available for $1,800 for the Lake Placid Blue and Pharaoh Gold models and $1,900 for the Old School Tobacco Sunburst and Natural finishes.

For more information, head to G&L Guitars.