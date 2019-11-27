Get 50% off Fender Play and 10% off all Fender gear in this awesome Black Friday deal

With the approach of Black Friday 2019 , we’ve been finding the best guitar deals from around the web for you - our loyal readers.

We came across this awesome deal on Fender Play - 50% off a 12 month subscription plus 10% off all Fender guitars, amps and gear for an entire year.

Fender Play is a complete tuition program for learning acoustic and electric guitar , bass and ukulele. With a step-by-step plan of bite-size lessons for all of your favorite tracks, it might just be the best investment you’ll make this Black Friday.

While the annual plan usually costs $89.99, an entire year’s worth of Fender Play now costs only $45. That’s only $3.75 per month for some of the best guitar lessons money can buy.

And with 10% off Fender gear for a year, this is the time to jump on an all-inclusive guitar beginner program.

For more information, head over to Fender Play .

50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play

Packed with bite-sized lessons on everything from technique to song tutorials, Fender Play is one of the best ways to learn guitar - and it's now 50% off. This deal also secures up to 10% off all Fender gear for a year!View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web