Get a Squier Bullet Mustang for only $120 in this awesome Black Friday deal for beginners at Musician’s Friend

It’s that time of year again, and the biggest music retailers are slashing their prices and posting up some of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've ever seen. If you’ve been toying with the idea of learning guitar for a while, but the price has always been a barrier to entry, this deal eliminates that problem - so you can finally get started.

The Squier Bullet Mustang is the perfect electric guitar for beginners. Featuring a C-shaped neck with a modern 12” radius fingerboard, this guitar is totally comfortable to play straight out of the box - and it's now only $119.99 at Musician's Friend.

It also comes loaded with a pair of Squier humbucker pickups , which deliver chunky tones and offer a range of voices by way of a three-way selector switch.

This awesome electric guitar takes the guesswork out of the setup, and offers the ideal plug-in-and-play solution so you can focus on learning - its 24" short scale length makes it a great guitar for kids and anyone with small hands, too.

Don’t wait - your guitar playing journey starts here. Head over to Musician’s Friend to buy.

And if the Mustang doesn't float your boat, there are also amazing deals to be had on beginner-friendly Squier Telecasters, too.

