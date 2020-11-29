Get all of TC Electronic's TonePrint pedals in one on the cheap with this killer Cyber Monday deal on the Plethora X5

Among the multitude of Cyber Monday guitar deals that've rolled in in the last couple of days, we've seen some particularly great sales on some of the best multi-effects pedals in the market. Now, TC Electronic is getting in on the fun, offering a $70 discount on its acclaimed Plethora X5 TonePrint multi-FX unit via Sweetwater, bringing its price down from the usual $499 to an amazing $429.

Headlined by the ability to store 127 ‘pedalboards’, each with individually footswitchable effects taken from TC’s TonePrint pedal range, the Plethora X5 is an all-in-one unit that offers users a ton of options.

With five individual slots, MASH expression footswitches and two toggle-switched modes – Play and Edit – the pedal is straightforward to operate (you'll even get used to its left-to-right effects orientation fairly quickly).

Once you add the Plethora X5 to a dirt pedal or two, you’ll have a complete pedalboard that can double as a ‘fly rig’ or – with its globally switched cabinet simulation – as an emergency backup straight into a PA. All this for well under $500!

Given that the Plethora X5 has already proven to be quite popular in the months following its release, it's doubtful that this amazing deal will stay on Sweetwater's shelves for much longer, so act fast! While you're at it, be sure to also check out our Sweetwater Cyber Monday guitar deals page for more great sales.

