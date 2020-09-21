Get an Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I for just $130 in this astounding deal

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 on the horizon, the largest names in musical instrument retail are already slashing prices on some truly sweet gear. And we're constantly on the lookout for the best deals, too, so you can get the jump on other prospective buyers.

In an incredible deal over at Guitar Center, this Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I Pelham Blue electric guitar is being offered for only $129.99 down from $174.99. That's just over 25% off one of the best beginner electric guitars you can get your hands on today.

Featuring an iconic SG-shaped solid mahogany body with a bolt-on mahogany neck, the SG Special-I offers players a warm and balanced tone, as well as magnificent levels of sustain.

Its '60s SlimTaper D neck and 22 medium jumbo-fret rosewood fingerboard ensures total ease of playing, so you can focus on learning without difficulty.

Of course the SG Special-I is not only aimed at beginners; it's also perfect for seasoned players as a reliable workhorse guitar at a great price.

Also fitted with a pair of Epiphone Ceramic open-coil humbucking pickups - a 700TTM in the bridge and a 650RTM in the neck - the SG Special-I delivers a sharp, articulate and saturated tone that perfectly compliments the SG Special-1’s mahogany body. These pickups can be switched via the guitar's standard 3-way pickup selector. Other controls include black "Speed" knobs for Master Volume and Master Tone.

At this price, we don't expect this deal to be around for long, so secure yours today.

