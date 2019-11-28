Get the ultimate beginner's rig for less with $40 off Squier's Stratocaster Pack from Guitar Center

We're happy to report that Guitar Center's unbelievable run of Black Friday deals doesn't seem like it's going to start tapering off anytime soon.

Now, the retail giant has pulled back the curtain on a terrific deal on Squier's Stratocaster starter pack. Now $40 off, the pack is now available for just $179, down from its usual $219 price tag.

That means, for just $179, you get a fantastic beginner electric guitar, a 10-watt practice amplifier, guitar cable, strap and a set of picks - perfect if you're just starting out, or have a potential new player in mind.

The Strat features a vintage-style tremolo bridge for classic pitch effects and three single-coil pickups, while the Squier Frontman 10G amplifier comes with both an aux input and a headphone jack.

For beginner guitarists looking for a quick, cheap and dependable bundle of gear to get started, it doesn't really get much more comprehensive than this. You even get a free three month-subscription to Fender Play thrown in for good measure!

Black Friday deals from around the web