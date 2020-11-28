Get this eye-catching Pink Paisley Blackstar Fly 3 combo amp for only $50 in this killer late-Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2020 has passed, but let's face it, the savings are hardly confined to a single day any more. Some of the most killer deals we've come across are still live, and all the major music retailers are continuing to push out insane discounts. And with the Cyber Monday guitar deals on the horizon, there's still time for you to bag your next piece of gear for less.

If you're in the market for a new practice amp, we're certain we've found you just the thing. This Blackstar Fly 3 combo over at Guitar Center has had $10 slashed off its price tag, meaning you can pick it up for only $49.99.

Blackstar Fly 3 Guitar Combo: was $59.99 , now $49.99

Boasting two channels, a built-in digital delay, Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature for extended control between British and US-style tone, an aux input for jamming along with songs and a headphone output for silent practicing, this mini-but-might amp has your practice needs covered. And for 50 bucks, it's a no brainer.

Straight off the bat, there's no ignoring its distinctive Pink Paisley finish. That'll help you stand out amongst the scores of monochrome amps out there.

It features two channels – clean and overdrive – a built-in digital delay, Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature for extended control between British and US-style tone, an aux input for jamming along with songs and a headphone output for silent practicing.

This mini-but-mighty, lightweight guitar combo can be either DC- or battery-powered, and you can chain it to a Blackstar Fly 103 1x3" extension cab for a 6W stereo setup.

