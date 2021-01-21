Gibson updates its Modern and Original collections with new ES and Thunderbird Bass models

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Having already teased us with a slew of new signature electric guitars, Gibson has announced permanent new additions to its Modern and Original collections in the form of an ES-335, two ES-339s and a new Non-Reverse Thunderbird Bass guitar.

Sporting striking finishes, unique body shapes and new pickups, here is our first look at Gibson's 2021 collection of electric guitars.

Gibson 2021 Modern Collection

Image 1 of 3 Gibson ES-335 Satin in Satin Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Gibson ES-335 Satin in Satin Vintage Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 3 Gibson ES-335 Satin in Satin Natural Burst (Image credit: Gibson)

First up is the new ES-335 Satin, available in Satin Cherry, Satin Vintage Burst and Satin Natural Burst. The semi-hollow body is constructed out of three-ply maple/poplar/maple, and features a maple center block, rounded C-shaped mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard.

The ES-335 Satin also boasts all-new Gibson Calibrate T-Type humbuckers wired to a conventional control layout of two volume/tone controls and a three-way selector, which seek to deliver versatile ES tones.

Finishing off the 335 are Vintage Deluxe tuners, a light-weight ABR-1 bridge and Stop bar tailpiece.

Image 1 of 4 Gibson ES-339 in Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 Gibson ES-339 in Trans Ebony (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 Gibson ES-339 Figured in Sixties Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 Gibson ES-339 Figured in Blueberry Burst (Image credit: Gibson)

New ES-339’s also make appearances in the form of figured and non-figured varieties. Identical aside from the AAA maple veneer top on the figured 339, the smaller-bodied semi-hollows feature a three-ply maple/poplar body and maple center block.

A rounded C-shaped mahogany neck also features, as does a rosewood fretboard. Tone wise, the 339’s come equipped with a ‘57 Classic in the neck and a ‘57 Classic + in the bridge – a pair that promises to provide those sought-after semi-hollow tones.

Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney buttons work alongside the lightweight ABR-1 bridge and Stop bar tailpiece in a bid to ensure precise intonation and tuning stability.

While the non-figured ES-339 is available in Cherry and Trans Ebony, the figured 339 comes in either Sixties Cherry or Blueberry Burst finishes.

Gibson 2021 Original Collection

(Image credit: Gibson)

Moving on to the Original Collection, Gibson has introduced an all-new Non-Reverse Thunderbird bass.

Aside from its 34” long-scale set neck and improved balance, little else is known about the bass other than it sports either an Inverness Green, Sparkling Burgundy or Pelham Blue finish.