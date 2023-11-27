Guild guitars are seriously underrated – so you’ll need to be quick to save $600 on a Starfire IV because this Cyber Monday deal is flying, and already close to selling out

By Matt Owen
published

A handful of six- and 12-string semi-hollows are already on backorder after having had their prices slashed, so we'd recommend you move fast if you're looking to snap up a discounted Guild

Guild is a seriously underrated electric guitar maker, and quite frankly not enough players are aware of the quality that Guild models offer – both in terms of build and tone. That's why we're especially eager to share with you the fact that Sweetwater is still offering up to $600 off a range of Guild Starfires.

As far as discounts go, $600 off for one of the finest semi-hollows on the market is very generous (one of the best Cyber Monday guitar deals we've seen) especially for a guitar of the Starfire’s caliber. Indeed, Guild has had a resurgence this year with a wealth of uber-desirable affordable offsets, the new US-made Standard Series acoustics and Kim Thayil’s signature guitar.

But as far as Guild’s electrics are concerned, it’s the semi-hollow Starfire – vouched for by the likes of Robben Ford and Buddy Guy – that is often seen as the pick of the brand’s bunch.

With that in mind, a quintet of Starfires of varying finishes, string configurations and hardware options have had their prices slashed on Sweetwater, including a classy-as-hell Starfire IV Semi-Hollow (in a choice of Natural, Vintage Sunburst or Emerald Green finishes) and a Shoreline Mist Starfire IV-12 12-string, all for $899 a piece.

For those looking for something with a bit more visual intrigue, a fifth and final Starfire IV – with a Cherry Red finish and ornate Harp Tailpiece – is also currently available for $899.

As expected, these proved to be incredibly popular on Black Friday: a few of the models are even on backorder as Sweetwater awaits more stock. Don't let that put you off, though, because the deal still applies if you're quick and reserve a model before the promotion ends.

Guild Starfire IV: Was $1,399, now $899
Save up to $600 on five Guild Starfire models over at Sweetwater. These guitars are seriously underrated at the best of times, so $899 for each is a really great deal. They've each got '60s-voiced LB-1 humbuckers for Golden Era tones, and are uber-playable thanks to their three-piece U-profile necks and thinline maple bodies. Oh, and they look drop dead gorgeous, too.

It's a sad fact that the Guild Starfire is often slept on, and is all too often overlooked in favor of some pricier or trendier big name alternatives (think the Gibson ES-335, Epiphone Casino or D’Angelico Premier DC).

But for our two cents the Starfire easily holds its own against the competition (perhaps even exceeds them), so $600 off makes for a pretty unmissable deal in our books, especially if you’re all about semi-hollow deals this Cyber Monday.

Across the board, you can expect to find LB-1 Little Buckers – a hum-cancelling pickup design heralding from the 1960s that sits between a single-coil and humbucker tones – as well maple bodies, three-piece maple/mahogany necks, and 22-fret rosewood fingerboards.

Aside from the fact it's also infinitely playable thanks to a thinline body size, slightly shorter 24.75" scale length, 9.5" fingerboard radius, and vintage soft-U neck profile, the Starfire quite simply looks the part. That double-cut body and dual f-hole build is absolutely timeless, and something about that angular Guild pickguard just looks right.

As mentioned above, a few options are available. Three come equipped with TOM-style bridges and Stopbar tailpieces, one is setup for 12 strings, and another offers a Harp tailpiece, just for some extra aesthetic points.

So, if you’re in the market for a top-notch semi-hollow guitar this Cyber Monday – or looking to satiate your thirst for a ES-335-style instrument – you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than this here Guild. But just be wary: we expect this to ship fast.

For more similar savings, head over to our guide to the best Sweetwater Cyber Monday guitar deals.

