NAMM 2026: Gator and Vertex Effects have done something that is a surprising oddity in the gear world as pedalboard and effects pedal builders come together for an all-new pedalboard design.

The Tampa, Florida firm, which makes everything from gig bags to amp stands for the working guitarist, has turned to Vertex founder Mason Marangella to turn their shared knowledge into the Vertex series of boards. It’s a surprise this kind of “unified pedalboard system” hasn’t been thought of before.

The series debuts with three variants, from affordable mini pedalboards to real estate aplenty. As the smallest of the bunch, the Tour Lite (17” x 10”) keeps things simple, with the Tour Compact (23” x 13”) and the Tour Elite (31” x 13”) up next.

Each model has a version with an elevated riser for cramming even more overdrive pedals, modulations, and beyond into the scene. The risers are also hinged, meaning they can be flipped up out of the way to house a power unit underneath, or tweak any cabling for the pedals below.

All three are made with durable 8-gauge aluminum frames with non-slip rubber feet and rounded edges, designed for the rough and tumble of tour. Their surfaces are finished with a non-textured powder coat that makes it easier to fasten pedalboards into place, with a slew of holes along their tops for tidy cable management.

Each board also ships with a weather-resistant nylon gig bag with foam padding, plenty of pocket space, and Rig Doctor cable ties and hook-and-loop fasteners inside to get building straight away. It’s a one-stop shop; just bring your own pedals, with hard cases to follow.

The benefit here is that, not only does it save scouring Amazon or your local Guitar Center for the all-important extra accoutrements, it encourages tidy pedalboard management from the off, keeping all cables out of the way, and making every stompbox accessible.

“I’m honored to be working with a company that shares my value of bringing premium pedalboards and accessories, at an affordable price, to musicians around the world,” says Mason Marangella. “It’s been a dream to work with the Gator team and bring ideas to life that I’ve been refining for over seventeen years as a professional rig builder.”

Prices vary between sizes and riser/non-riser models, starting from $199.99 for the Travel Lite, and topping out at $369.99 for the Tour Elite with riser.

Check out Gator for the full scoop.