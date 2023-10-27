Guitar World deals of the week: massive savings with a gigantic $1,000 off the Vox Bobcat V90 and a killer $49 ProCo Rat

Ready for more great deals? Well, this week we've got some absolute stonkers for you courtesy of our writing team here at Guitar World. We've not seen anyone drop the curtain on an early Black Friday deal just yet but with November around the corner, we'd expect those announcements to hit soon.

Our top picks for this week both come from Reverb's Dream Deals page, with two astonishingly good deals catching our eye immediately. First up you can get one of the world's most popular distortion pedals, the ProCo Rat, for just $49. That's a huge reduction of 45% and one of the best deals we've seen in recent years on this pedalboard staple.

How about a gigantic $1,000 saving on a new electric guitar? Yeah, us too! The Vox Bobcat is going for just $499.99 on the Korg USA Direct Reverb shop, down from $1,499.99. It's an incredible deal, and when we reviewed the Bobcat we praised it for its bright tonality and brilliant playability.

Ending soon, Sweetwater's Recording Month Sale is only on for a few more days, your perfect chance to bag a new audio interface or guitar amp headphones for less. There are also just two more days to get up to 40% off gear at Musician's Friend, so now's the time to act if you're in the market for some fresh guitar gear..

If you missed it last week, PRS is doing a blanket 20% off their SE models, giving guitarists access to models like the popular SE Silver Sky and SE Custom 24 for less. Fender's two big Player and Player Plus series sales are still alive and kicking too, with $50 off the former and a massive $100 off the latter whilst supplies last.

Still holding the fort for Black Friday? Well, make sure you check out our Black Friday guitar deals page for all the early deals. We're regularly updating it, so it's the best place to get the lowdown on the biggest bargains.

Editor's pick VOX Bobcat V90: Was $1,499.99 , $499.99

In probably one of the deals of the year, never mind this week, the Vox Bobcat V90 has got an astonishing $1,000 discount over at Reverb. We love the Bobcat for its bright-sounding pickups, excellent playability, and lightweight construction and at this price, there's little to hate about it.

ProCo RAT 2: Was $89.99 , now $49

This pedalboard staple has got an amazing 45% reduction at Reverb at the moment. It's a super versatile pedal hence the popularity, and now you can get it on your own 'board at a significant reduction. An incredible deal and well worth making a move on it quickly!

Positive Grid Halloween Sale: $30 off Spark, 40% off BIAS

Everyone's favorite smart amp just got that bit better with a nice $30 discount off the Positive Grid Spark 40 in their Halloween sale. You can also grab yourself savings on a bunch of different software titles, with $40 off BIAS FX 2, BIAS AMP 2, and money off a bunch of different expansion packs if you're already in the BIAS ecosystem.

Sweetwater Recording Month: Deals, bundles, and more

If you want to up the sound of your recordings then Sweetwater's Recording Month sale is a great opportunity to grab a new audio interface, studio headphones, and even plugins for your DAW. It ends in just a few days on October 31 though, so you better move quickly!

Musician's Friend 40th Anniversary: Up to 40% off

To celebrate their 40th anniversary Musician's Friend is offering up to 40% off a huge range of musical instruments and equipment. It's a huge sale that covers everything from guitars to PA systems, and well worth a browse if you're looking for new gear. The sale ends on October 29, so move quickly to bag yourself a pre-Black Friday bargain.

PRS Holiday Sale: 20% Off All PRS SE Guitars

After a new PRS guitar? Well, now's the time to grab one. From now through to the end of the year, PRS is offering all but one SE electric model with a generous 20% discount. To take advantage of this epic offer, all you need to do is find your closest PRS Dealer and go shopping.

Fender Player Plus Series: Get a massive $100 off

We've got a Fender Player Plus Tele and it's a phenomenal instrument for the money. The fact that you can now get a tasty $100 discount on the majority of Player Plus models over at the Fender store just makes them that much better value. These offers don’t have an end date but are only available while supplies last.

Fender Player Series: Get a huge $50 off

Already excellent value for money, the Fender Player Series now has a hefty $50 reduction from their regular price over at the official Fender store. If you’re after a guitar that doesn’t cost the earth but will have your back when recording or gigging, there’s little else that competes at this price point.

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: