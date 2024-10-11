Guitar World deals of the week: save a massive $500 on a Schecter, nearly $400 off a Gibson, plus all the week's best post-Prime Day guitar deals

It's been a week chock full of guitar deals thanks to the huge Prime Day sale over on Amazon – and competing sales at various retailers and manufacturers. The main Amazon sale is unfortunately now over, but don't catch yourself a case of FOMO, there are still plenty of great deals about. We've searched high and low across the web to pick out the very best bargains that are still live right now, so let's get to it.
The Rocktober Sale at Musician's Friend is very much still alive and kicking, offering guitarists some huge savings of up to 40% off gear. There's a plethora of guitars, pedals, and recording gear available in the sale, as well as special vouchers for 25% off select accessories.
Editor's picks
Boss Instrument/Patch bundle: Was $49.99, now $29.99
It might not be as exciting as a new guitar or pedal, but quality guitar cables are a must for any guitarist. Over at the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale, we spotted this Boss Instrument/Patch cable bundle with a nice $20 discount. It features a single instrument cable and two patch cables, making it a great buy for guitarists who need to stock up for less.
Gibson SG Standard: Was $1,799, now $1,399.99
Gibson's aren't the cheapest guitars at the best of times, so a nearly $400 discount on this Gibson SG Standard immediately caught our eye at Haggerty's Musicworks on Reverb. We love the SG for its excellent upper fret access, and it provides all that dual-humbucker LP tone without the excessive weight.
Schecter Paul Wiley Noir: Was $1,199, now $699
Whatever you might feel about signature guitars, $500 off a guitar is an incredible deal no matter whose name is on the headstock. This Schecter Paul Wiley Noir will probably prove divisive in the looks department, but no one can deny that at this price it's an incredibly good deal.
Positive Grid Spark Go: Was $129, now $109
One of the best mini amps available right now, the Positive Grid Spark Go has been reduced to its preorder price with a $20 discount in the latest sale over at PG. This teeny-tiny practice amp is packing some serious firepower, and is way louder than you'd expect just looking at it. Combined with a huge selection of modeled amp and effects tones, it's a powerful and portable way to practice your guitar playing.
Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp: Was $149.99, now $109.99
The original Zoom MultiStomps earned something a cult following thanks to their versatility. Small, yet packing a shedload of sounds inside the MultiStomp is the perfect 'Swiss army knife' pedal to add a particular tone or utility to your 'board when you don't want to take up too much room or spend too much money. Over at Guitar Center the MS-70CDR+ has got a tasty $40 discount, bringing it to just above the $100 mark.