Guitar World deals of the week: save a massive $500 on a Schecter, nearly $400 off a Gibson, plus all the week's best post-Prime Day guitar deals

It's been a week chock full of guitar deals thanks to the huge Prime Day sale over on Amazon – and competing sales at various retailers and manufacturers. The main Amazon sale is unfortunately now over, but don't catch yourself a case of FOMO, there are still plenty of great deals about. We've searched high and low across the web to pick out the very best bargains that are still live right now, so let's get to it.

The Rocktober Sale at Musician's Friend is very much still alive and kicking, offering guitarists some huge savings of up to 40% off gear. There's a plethora of guitars, pedals, and recording gear available in the sale, as well as special vouchers for 25% off select accessories.

Over at Reverb their Beat the Rush sale event has loads of great deals on brand new, B-stock, and mint condition gear, with up to 44% discounts available. If you're not too fussed about your gear being brand new, it's definitely worth a look to see what you can pick up at a significant reduction.

Positive Grid has an awesome sale at the moment, with up to 50% off smart amps and software. We spotted that the Spark Go is down to its preorder price, and pretty much all of their amps have got some kind of discount. Well worth a browse if you're looking to up your practice regimen.

If you're a regular reader then you'll probably be sick of hearing about it, but Fender is still running a huge sale on a wide variety of their guitar lines. You can bag yourself $200 off the Fender Tone Master Pro, as well as $200 off American Professional II and American Acoustasonic.

We're right at the point where we're going to start seeing Black Friday guitar deals appearing, and of course, we'll be keeping you updated via our dedicated hub as well as here in Deals of the Week. If like us you've been saving your money for the biggest sale of the year then make sure you keep checking back for the best handpicked deals from actual guitarists!

Boss Instrument/Patch bundle: Was $49.99, now $29.99

It might not be as exciting as a new guitar or pedal, but quality guitar cables are a must for any guitarist. Over at the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale, we spotted this Boss Instrument/Patch cable bundle with a nice $20 discount. It features a single instrument cable and two patch cables, making it a great buy for guitarists who need to stock up for less.



Gibson SG Standard: Was $1,799, now $1,399.99

Gibson's aren't the cheapest guitars at the best of times, so a nearly $400 discount on this Gibson SG Standard immediately caught our eye at Haggerty's Musicworks on Reverb. We love the SG for its excellent upper fret access, and it provides all that dual-humbucker LP tone without the excessive weight.

Schecter Paul Wiley Noir: Was $1,199, now $699

Whatever you might feel about signature guitars, $500 off a guitar is an incredible deal no matter whose name is on the headstock. This Schecter Paul Wiley Noir will probably prove divisive in the looks department, but no one can deny that at this price it's an incredibly good deal.

Positive Grid Spark Go: Was $129, now $109

One of the best mini amps available right now, the Positive Grid Spark Go has been reduced to its preorder price with a $20 discount in the latest sale over at PG. This teeny-tiny practice amp is packing some serious firepower, and is way louder than you'd expect just looking at it. Combined with a huge selection of modeled amp and effects tones, it's a powerful and portable way to practice your guitar playing.

Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp: Was $149.99, now $109.99

The original Zoom MultiStomps earned something a cult following thanks to their versatility. Small, yet packing a shedload of sounds inside the MultiStomp is the perfect 'Swiss army knife' pedal to add a particular tone or utility to your 'board when you don't want to take up too much room or spend too much money. Over at Guitar Center the MS-70CDR+ has got a tasty $40 discount, bringing it to just above the $100 mark.

