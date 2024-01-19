Guitar World deals of the week: save big on guitar gear with money off Line 6, Electro-Harmonix, Blackstar, and more

We're always on the hunt for sweet new gear here at Guitar World, and if that new gear comes with a discount then we're even happier. Getting something new for your rig is a great way to galvanize your playing so to help you in your guitar-playing journey, we've looked at all the very best gear deals this week to bring you our top picks.

Large sales from retailers are a little thin on the ground, with it being the post-Christmas lull. Manufacturers tend to be releasing new gear for NAMM 2024 but there are still some deals lurking around if you look hard enough.

Sweetwater's up to 40% off January Clearance marches on, with plenty of guitars and pedals included in the sale. There are only a few days left for Guitar Center's All Things Electric Sale, which is offering you up to 20% off a range of gear. As you might imagine there's a lot of music tech on offer here, but there are some electric guitars, audio interfaces, and guitar pedals too.

Over at Musician's Friend, their Warehouse Clearance sale is still on, mainly featuring acoustic guitars and bass guitars although there are a few electrics in there if you look closely. Finally, Positive Grid has some excellent discounts including $30 off Spark 40 and a massive $120 off BIAS FX 2 Elite.

Below we've picked out some of our favorite bits of gear that are currently discounted, but make sure to keep checking back each week to see if your dream guitar, amp, or pedal has gotten a reduction.

Editor's picks

Line 6 Pod Go: Was $499.99 , now $374.99

We're firmly entrenched in the HX ecosystem, so we can't recommend the Line 6 Pod Go enough. For those new to modeling it's a great choice, providing a less steep learning curve on the path to great tone. With a hefty $125 discount at Sweetwater at the moment, it's incredible value for money too.

Guild F-2512CE 12-string: Was $699.99 , now $499.99

Guild makes fantastic quality acoustic instruments, and a massive $200 discount on this 12-string acoustic at Musician's Friend is a seriously tempting offer. With a jumbo body size, solid Sitka Spruce top, and Fishman electronics it's got everything you need for great tone in a gig-able guitar.

EHX Small Clone: Was $107 , now $85.60

A legend in the world of chorus pedals, the EHX Small Clone does everything from subtle to full-on warble, with its all-analog circuitry giving it a rich and spacious tone. It was Kurt Cobain's modulation pedal of choice and can be yours too, with a nice $21.40 reduction over at Sweetwater.

Blackstar St James Suite: Was $129 , now $79

A new arrival to Plugin Boutique, the Blackstar St James Suite gives you both the EL34 and 6L6 amps perfectly modeled and ready for your DAW. The plugin has a $50 discount at the moment, making it the perfect addition to your tone locker. The two flavors of tube amp make it super versatile, and you get some modeled effects pedals included in the mix too.

Squier Sonic P-Bass: Was $219.99 , now $179.99

Whether you're a brand new bassist, or a guitar player looking for a good quality recording bass, the Squier Sonic P-Bass is a hell of a lot of instrument for less than $200. It's got a $40 discount at Guitar Center and with the classic split coil pickups delivers plenty of that signature P-Bass growl.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

