Guitar World deals of the week: save $170 on a Silver Sky, $100 off Walrus Audio, plus last-minute Father's Day gift ideas

Welcome back to a special Father's Day edition of Deals of the Week. We've unearthed some fantastic deals on guitars and pedals, as well as some great ideas for last-minute Father's Day gifts, just in case you forgot about Dad. Let's get started...
It's happened to all of us at some point, stopped in our tracks by a single question; 'have you got anything for Dad?' It's a heart-stopping moment, further worsened by the fact you know it's too late to get anything shipped in time. Don't worry though, we're here to save your weekend with some awesome last-minute gift ideas for the hard-rocking fathers out there.
Editor's picks
PRS SE Silver Sky: Was $849, now $679
One of the most popular guitar releases of the last few years, the PRS SE Silver Sky is more than just a Strat copy with a different headstock. PRS' attention to detail is evident throughout the build, from the flatter radius fretboard to the rounding of the neck heel. With a huge $170 discount over at Reverb, it's a brilliant opportunity to get classic Strat tones with modern playability for less.
Walrus Audio M1: Was $349.99, now $249.99
Covering the gamut of modulation tones from orthodox to unstable, the Walrus Audio M1 is one for those who love to tweak. It can do traditional chorus, tremolo, and vibrato effects of course, but that would be a waste of its potential. One for those who like to push the boundaries of guitar tones, it's got a hefty $100 discount at Sweetwater at the moment.
Epiphone Hummingbird Studio: $449, now $349
This well-priced budget acoustic guitar punches well above its weight considering the price. Delivering fantastic playability with all the striking looks of a Hummingbird guitar, it's got a massive $100 discount in the Guitar Center Acoustic Guitar Month sale, taking it well below the $400 mark. With bags of volume and plenty of booming low end, this great playing acoustic is perfect for beginner or intermediate players.
Boss Roland RE-2 Space Echo: $219.99, now $179.99
Shrinking down Roland's legendary Space Echo unit into a compact stompbox format is no mean feat, but Boss absolutely knocked it out of the park with the RE-2 Space Echo. Delivering some of the best-sounding echo tones we've ever heard, this versatile delay pedal has got a nice $40 discount over at Musician's Friend as part of their Electric Guitar Month sale, giving you classic echo tones well below the $200 mark.
Fender Player Jazzmaster: $829.99, now $709.99
Fender's ever-popular Player Series guitars have been on sale at the official Fender shop for a while now, and there aren't many left due to some fantastic discounts. There are still some left, including this Fender Player Jazzmaster that's got a huge $120 discount, which tallies up to 15% of the guitar's total worth. At these prices we can't see these being around for much longer, so move quickly if you need a brilliant new offset.