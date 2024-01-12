Guitar World deals of the week: save $200 on Eventide, $176 off Walrus Audio, plus all the week's best deals on gear

With loads of cool new products launching via NAMM 2024, many retailers are having massive clearance sales to get rid of old lines and stock. If you're looking for a good deal it's a great chance to bag something with a heavy discount, and we've been searching all the major sales this week to pull out some properly good savings.

Over at Sweetwater the January Clearance continues with huge savings of up to 40% off an excellent selection of music gear. It features old stock, b-stock, and demo gear, with some huge savings available.

Fender also has an excellent end-of-year sale, with massive savings of up to 60% off guitars, pedals, accessories, and more. There are some great deals on guitars, like a super cool Limited Edition Squier Sonic for just $139.99, and this limited edition Player Strat, which has a massive $210 reduction.

Guitar Center has launched its All Things Electric Sale, which features up to 20% off a massive range of musical instruments. Over at Musician's Friend, their Warehouse Clearance sale continues, while they've also launched a member-only accessory sale, with up to 20% off orders over $99.

Below we've handpicked some of our favorite deals of the week for you, including guitars, pedals, and some software plugins. Make sure to keep checking back every week for more big savings.

Editor's picks

Fender.com: Up to 60% off

Fender has kicked off the year in style with healthy discounts on everything from the Aerodyne and Affinity Series to Classic Vibe, Player and the Paranormal range. So, if you're in the market for a new Fender guitar, this is the place to go.

Sweetwater: Up to 40% off

All the major brands are represented in Sweetwater's massive clearance sale. From Fender to Kramer, Friedman to Taylor there's something for everyone in this sale. You have until the 31st to get involved.

Walrus Audio Mira Compressor: $279.99 , $103.99

Every 'board should have a good compressor pedal on it, the Walrus Audio Mira is a fantastic candidate for your hard-earned cash, even at full price. With a hefty $176 discount, this optical compressor delivers transparent tone-shaping and has a super handy blend knob to mix your compressed signal with your dry tone.

BC Rich Ironbird Prophecy: $1,099.99 , now $899.99

This spiky character from BC Rich has an excellent $200 discount at Sweetwater at the moment. With a single DiMarzio Super Distortion in the bridge position and a Floyd Rose 1000 Tremolo, it's a properly stripped-back metal machine that's designed for one thing - chonky riffing and fast leads.

Jackson X Series Dinky DK2: $599.99 , now $519.99

It's not the biggest discount out there in terms of monetary value, but the Jackson Dinky DK2 was already excellent value for money even at full price. Featuring ceramic humbuckers, a licensed Floyd Rose tremolo, and a super fast-playing neck, the $80 discount at Guitar Center is just the icing on a very brightly colored cake.

Ernie Ball Cradle Tune: Was $29.99, now $9.99

While it may look like something out of War of the Worlds, the Ernie Ball Cradle Tune is actually here to make your guitar setups a breeze. Combining neck cradle and clip-on tuner into one handy unit, its solid build makes it super handy for intonation adjustments and locking tremolo restringing. With a $20 discount taking it down to just $9.99 at Musician's Friend – it's fantastic value for money too.

Squier Classic Vibe 60s Mustang: $449.99 , $359.99

This brightly colored offset guitar has got a massive $90 discount over at the official Fender shop in their End of Year sale. Its comfortable 24-inch scale makes it great for beginners or players of smaller stature, and the additional switching gives some very unique tones too.

Eventide H9 Bundle: Was $499 , now $299

If you can't afford to drop a grand on the Eventide H90 but still want those excellent-sounding algorithms, this bundle deal gives you the vast majority of them from the comfort of your desktop. With a hefty $200 discount over at Plugin Boutique, this is one of the sonic explorers out there, featuring everything from shimmer verb to pitch shifting, and sure to kick your productions and songwriting up a gear.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

