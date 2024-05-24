Guitar World deals of the week: up to 60% off at Fender, up to 40% off pedals at Sweetwater, plus more massive Memorial Day savings

By
Contributions from
,
published

Feast your eyes on the best Memorial Day sales for guitarists with savings on Gibson, Fender, Martin, Line 6, and loads more

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Welcome deal hunters! This week, we've got a double XL-sized spread of deals for you to savor. With Memorial Day coming up on May 27th pretty much every major music retailer has gone live with discounts in some form or another and to make things easy for you, we've put the very best of the bunch right here in one place. Let's get started...

Kicking off the weekend in style, Sweetwater has just dropped some huge savings of up to 40% off pedals, including deals on Catalinbread, Walrus Audio, JHS, Line 6, and plenty more. It's an awesome way to power up your pedalboard and there are some select accessories in the sale as well including strings and straps.

Catalinbread Belle Epoch: $359.99, now $287.99

Catalinbread Belle Epoch: $359.99, now $287.99
Famously used by Eric Johnson, the Catalinbread Belle Epoch delivers Echoplex-inspired delay sounds for rich and powerful guitar tones. It's got a $72 discount in the Sweetwater pedal sale, bringing the price well below the $300 mark. If you're after analog delay tones it doesn't come much better than this, and we love the modulation and filter options.

View Deal
Squier CV 60s Jazzmaster: $429.99, now $349.99

Squier CV 60s Jazzmaster: $429.99, now $349.99
One of our favorite budget offsets just got even better value thanks to a $80 discount in the Musician's Friend Memorial Day sale. The Squier Classic Vibe 60s Jazzmaster packs all that classic offset vibe into a guitar that doesn't cost the earth. Great for players who love indie or shoegaze style playing.

View Deal
Fender x Wrangler Hard Case: $249.99, now $99.99

Fender x Wrangler Hard Case: $249.99, now $99.99
The looks may prove divisive, but a Fender hard case at this price is an absolute steal. Discounted by a ginormous $150, a 60% reduction is a fantastic deal if you need a fresh hard case for your Stratocaster or Telecaster.

View Deal
Martin SC-10E: Was $1,299, now $1,099

Martin SC-10E: Was $1,299, now $1,099
If you like your acoustic guitars traditional, look away now. The Martin SC-10E is a futuristic take on the acoustic platform, with its offset body shape, nearly invisible neck heel, and super deep cutaway. Reduced by a hefty $200 in the Guitar Center Memorial Day sale, it's a great chance to own an incredible playing acoustic guitar for just above the $1,000 mark.

View Deal
EQD Astral Destiny: Was $199, now $169.15

EQD Astral Destiny: Was $199, now $169.15
If you like your reverbs out of this world, the EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny is an excellent choice. Packing 8 different reverbs that cover everything from low octave shimmer to pitch bending and harmonies, it's a totally unique pedal that sonic explorers will love. A $29.85 discount over at Reverb isn't huge, but might just tip those still deciding over the edge. There are also plenty of other EQD pedals available in the sale too if this doesn't take your fancy.

View Deal
Sonnox Oxford Limiter: Was $264, now $59

Sonnox Oxford Limiter: Was $264, now $59
If you've ever compared your own recordings to those of professional guitar players, you may have found they're lacking in the volume department. This could be for several reasons, but a great limiter will help your mix compete in the loudness wars of modern-day streaming. Over at Plugin Boutique, the Sonnox Oxford Limiter has got a gigantic $205 discount, a must-have for recording guitarists who want their creations to sound loud.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Responsible for over 60 buying guides, a large part of his role is helping guitarists find the best deals on gear. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When he's not holed up in his home studio recording new songs or tweaking with pedal settings, you’ll find him making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS

With contributions from