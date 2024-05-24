Guitar World deals of the week: up to 60% off at Fender, up to 40% off pedals at Sweetwater, plus more massive Memorial Day savings

Welcome deal hunters! This week, we've got a double XL-sized spread of deals for you to savor. With Memorial Day coming up on May 27th pretty much every major music retailer has gone live with discounts in some form or another and to make things easy for you, we've put the very best of the bunch right here in one place. Let's get started...
Kicking off the weekend in style, Sweetwater has just dropped some huge savings of up to 40% off pedals, including deals on Catalinbread, Walrus Audio, JHS, Line 6, and plenty more. It's an awesome way to power up your pedalboard and there are some select accessories in the sale as well including strings and straps.
Editor's picks
Catalinbread Belle Epoch: $359.99, now $287.99
Famously used by Eric Johnson, the Catalinbread Belle Epoch delivers Echoplex-inspired delay sounds for rich and powerful guitar tones. It's got a $72 discount in the Sweetwater pedal sale, bringing the price well below the $300 mark. If you're after analog delay tones it doesn't come much better than this, and we love the modulation and filter options.
Squier CV 60s Jazzmaster: $429.99, now $349.99
One of our favorite budget offsets just got even better value thanks to a $80 discount in the Musician's Friend Memorial Day sale. The Squier Classic Vibe 60s Jazzmaster packs all that classic offset vibe into a guitar that doesn't cost the earth. Great for players who love indie or shoegaze style playing.
Fender x Wrangler Hard Case: $249.99, now $99.99
The looks may prove divisive, but a Fender hard case at this price is an absolute steal. Discounted by a ginormous $150, a 60% reduction is a fantastic deal if you need a fresh hard case for your Stratocaster or Telecaster.
Martin SC-10E: Was $1,299, now $1,099
If you like your acoustic guitars traditional, look away now. The Martin SC-10E is a futuristic take on the acoustic platform, with its offset body shape, nearly invisible neck heel, and super deep cutaway. Reduced by a hefty $200 in the Guitar Center Memorial Day sale, it's a great chance to own an incredible playing acoustic guitar for just above the $1,000 mark.
EQD Astral Destiny: Was $199, now $169.15
If you like your reverbs out of this world, the EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny is an excellent choice. Packing 8 different reverbs that cover everything from low octave shimmer to pitch bending and harmonies, it's a totally unique pedal that sonic explorers will love. A $29.85 discount over at Reverb isn't huge, but might just tip those still deciding over the edge. There are also plenty of other EQD pedals available in the sale too if this doesn't take your fancy.
Sonnox Oxford Limiter: Was $264, now $59
If you've ever compared your own recordings to those of professional guitar players, you may have found they're lacking in the volume department. This could be for several reasons, but a great limiter will help your mix compete in the loudness wars of modern-day streaming. Over at Plugin Boutique, the Sonnox Oxford Limiter has got a gigantic $205 discount, a must-have for recording guitarists who want their creations to sound loud.