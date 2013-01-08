'Guitar World Presents The Best Instruction Book Ever' Now Available on iBooks

Guitar World's new instructional book, Guitar World Presents The Best Instruction Book Ever, is now available on iBooks via the Apple store for $14.99.

The iBooks version includes all the features of the print version of the book (You can check out those details below), plus interactive videos featuring Guitar World's Andy Aledort, which replace the DVD that comes with the book in stores.

You can see several screen shots in the photo gallery below and check out the book at iBooks.

The new iBook is backed by Guitar World's years of experience and instruction. The step-by-step tutorial method will show you everything you need to master the guitar and play the riffs and licks of your favorite guitarists.

In this aptly titled book, a joint publication by Guitar World and Time Home Entertainment, Guitar World staffers Andy Aledort, Jimmy Brown and Paul Riario show you how to play guitar the easy way. Readers also benefit from advice from some of the greatest guitar players of all time.

The book's step-by-step tutorial will show you everything you need to master the guitar and play the riffs and licks of your favorite guitarist, plus:

Essential guitar instruction — from first chords and scale to advanced tricks and techniques for rhythm and solo playing.

300 how-to photos, lessons and tips.

Chords, scales and riffs used in your favorite blues, classic rock, country and heavy metal songs.

Easy TAB system that shows you which strings to fret and pick.

Hundreds of full-color photos and diagrams.

Video examples for every lesson in the book.

Tips and encouragement from guitar legends like Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Queen’s Brian May and B.B. King!

Check out the book at iBooks now. Don't forget the print version of the book is available at the Guitar World Online Store.