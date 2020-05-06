Get $250 off every guitar plugin you could ever need with this insane AmpliTube MAX deal

We've seen some spectacular lockdown guitar deals, but Sweetwater may have just upped the ante with this astonishing deal on IK Multimedia's AmpliTube Max, which gives you $250 off the most comprehensive guitar plugin suite known to man.

For just $249 (as opposed to the original price of $499), you can get just about any guitar tone you can imagine, with all the gear found in AmpliTube 4 Deluxe, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie, AmpliTube Orange, AmpliTube Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary Edition, AmpliTube Slash, and AmpliTube Metal.

Add in IK’s clever Cab Room, an onboard eight-track recorder and unbelievable range of guitar amps and pedals, and you have a one-stop shop for all your guitar recording needs.

Head over to Sweetwater right this very second to secure yourself this insane deal - it's set to end on June 2.