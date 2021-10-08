Harley Benton adds a pair of well-spec'd new models to its affordable Fusion-III electric guitar lineup

When budget gear specialist Harley Benton first introduced its Fusion-III line of electric guitars back in July, the company promised that additional runs of new Fusion-III models would follow in the coming weeks and months.

Less than two months later came Run #2, and now, the company has introduced Fusion-III Run #3 in the form of two new models in a total of six lovely finishes.

Available in both HSS (with trem) and HH (hardtail) versions, these new Fusion-III models boast Nyatoh bodies, and bolt-on, Modern C-shaped, roasted Canadian flame hard maple necks. Their fingerboards – also roasted Canadian hard maple – feature 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets (a nice feature at this price point) with ivory dots.

Image 1 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-III HH HT Roasted Ice Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-III HH HT Roasted Sparkle Pink (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-III HSS Roasted Daphne Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-III HSS Roasted Dark Gloss Pink (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 5 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-III HSS Roasted Ice Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 6 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-III HSS Roasted Shell Pink (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Both the Fusion-III HH and HSS also come loaded with Roswell pickups – the HH, as you would expect, features a pair of humbuckers, while the HSS boasts a Roswell HAF-B Alnico-5 humbucker at the bridge, and Roswell S74 Alnico-5 single coils in the middle and neck.

Controls on the HH come in the form of a master volume and master tone with a push/pull coil-split, and a three-way blade lever switch, while the HSS boasts the same knob configuration, but a five-way blade lever switch.

The HSS's tremolo is a Wilkinson WVS 50IIK, while the HH features a WSC Hipshot-style bridge. WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners, Graph tech TUSQ nuts and chrome hardware also come standard on both models.

Visually, the Fusion-III HSS comes in Dark Pink gloss, Ice Blue gloss, Shell Pink satin and Daphne Blue satin finishes, while the HH comes in either Ice Blue gloss and Sparkle Pink gloss finishes.

Each of the new Harley Benton Fusion-III guitars rings up at the very attractive price of $387.

For more info on the models, stop by Harley Benton.