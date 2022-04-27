Harley Benton launches Tele-inspired Rocker ukulele and sub-$200 solidbody UkeBass OPNT

Harley Benton's quest to dominate the affordable guitar gear market continues, as it launches two new ukulele models: the Red Satin-finished Rocker Uke and the miniature UkeBass OPNT.

The latest in a series of uke-related launches – after the visually striking, sub-$40 World-S and World-C soprano and concert ukuleles, three new U-Bass models and a new solidbody mini-strummer – the two new additions are the “perfect instruments to get together with friends for an impromptu music session”, Harley Benton says.

In terms of specs, the Rocker Uke features a Tele-resembling okoume body and neck topped with a 19-fret purpleheart fingerboard and bridge, fitted with a Harley Benton-designed pickup system with a two-band EQ. Other features include a Graph Tech nut and die-cast black tuners.

Meanwhile, the UkeBass OPNT sports a solid American swamp ash body, three-ply maple neck with okoume lines, 24-fret rosewood fingerboard, 45mm ABS nut, custom die-cast machine heads and 20.86" scale length. Electronics come by way of an active piezo pickup system with volume, treble and bass controls.

Price-wise, the Rocker Uke retails at $92, while the UkeBass OPNT is priced at $189. For more information, head to Harley Benton.

The all-new Rocker Uke isn't the first mini-strummer to shun traditional acoustic looks for a more electric guitar-inspired aesthetic. Fender currently offers ukuleles inspired by its classic Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster shapes, while Epiphone offers a Les Paul-inspired uke in both concert and tenor formats, for example.

We'd say Harley Benton are on a roll these days, but regular product launches are pretty much the brand's modus operandi. Notable releases thus far in 2022 have included the MR series electrics – which put a 21st-century spin on punk favorite Mosrite's designs – five new sub-$500 acoustics and two new expandable pedalboards.