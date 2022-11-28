Expand your pedalboard with $129 off IK Multimedia’s feature-packed AmpliTube X-Gear pedals this Cyber Monday

Pedal addicts, we’ve unearthed perhaps the best Cyber Monday guitar deal for your pedalboard: IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear pedals have had an almighty $129 slashed off the price at Guitar Center (opens in new tab).

All four pedals in the lineup – the X-Drive, X-Time, X-Space and X-Vibe – feature IK Multimedia’s award-winning algorithms and are reduced from $329 to $199.

Taking inspiration from Strymon’s oh-so-desirable designs, the X-Gear pedals feature a trio of footswitches and 16 effects apiece, focusing on overdrive, delay, reverb and modulation tones, respectively.

There are a wealth of onboard controls to tweak your sounds, as well as up to 300 presets when you hook the pedals up to a computer.

Speaking of, the X-Gear designs feature smart recording and live integration: five cabinet impulse responses are onboard for direct connection to an interface, powered cab or PA.

Add in full MIDI connectivity, expression pedal input and stereo inputs and outputs, and these pedals are kitted out for anything.

Oh, and we nearly forgot to mention that you also get AmpliTube 5 SE thrown into the bargain. Very nice indeed.

Head over to Guitar Center (opens in new tab) now to grab these versatile stompboxes – it could well be the best investment in your pedalboard you’ve made all year.

And for more irresistible stompbox savings, check out our guide to Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals.

(opens in new tab) IK Multimedia AmpliTube pedals: $329 $199 (opens in new tab)

Equip your pedalboard with a wealth of new tones with this killer deal on IK Multimedia’s feature-packed AmpliTube X-Gear pedals. The X-Drive overdrive, X-Time delay, X-Space reverb and X-Vibe modulation each boast 16 cutting-edge algorithms, a trio of footswitches and aluminum chassis – and now feature a tasty $129 off at Guitar Center.

Looking for a killer deal on AmpliTube 5?