NAMM 2023: IK Multimedia reckons its new Axe I/O One is “the ultimate affordable audio interface designed for guitar and bass players” – and they might be right

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

With its low price tag, re-amping functionality and TONEX SE thrown in, IK appears to have nailed the brief

IK Multimedia Axe I/O One
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

NAMM 2023: IK Multimedia has announced the Axe I/O One, which it’s billing as “the ultimate affordable audio interface designed for guitar and bass players”.

The cut-price design is IK’s most affordable Axe offering yet, bringing many of the features of its top-of-the-line dual-input $399 Axe I/O to a $129 single-input unit.

Returning features include the company’s Z-Tone impedance control, which adjusts the guitar input from from tighter/sharper to thicker/bolder, using IK’s terminology.

There’s also a Class A JFET buffer, which promises “midrange focus, warmth and harmonic excitement”, plus an active/passive pickup selector.

Image 1 of 2
IK Multimedia Axe I/O One
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Besides the sonic features, IK has crammed plenty of the Axe series’ smart connectivity onboard, too, including an Amp Out jack for easy re-amping – or to turn your physical amp into a plugin using the included software.

Speaking of which, it’s an impressive bundle, with AmpliTube 5 SE and TONEX SE thrown into the price tag. That includes 80 pieces of already-modeled gear, plus IK’s state-of-the-art AI Machine Modeling to model any real-world equipment you own. Any plugins can be controlled remotely via the Axe I/O One’s external controller input, too.

Other Axe I/O One features include MIDI inputs and outputs, iPad compatibility and a Class A mic preamp with phantom power. Oh, and Ableton Live Lite is also thrown in for good measure. Phewph.

It’s a comprehensive feature set, and provided you only need to record one instrument at a time, it’s hard to think of any guitar interface that offers more for the asking price of $129.

For more information on the Axe I/O One, head over to IK Multimedia (opens in new tab).

This isn’t the only guitarist-focused interface launched this NAMM season: Apogee has also announced the Jam X, which comes with a built-in analog compressor and an extended trial of Neural DSP’s Archetype: Tim Henson software.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as more than 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).