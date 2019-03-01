In Flames Share Official “Call My Name” Video

In Flames have shared the official lyric video for the song "Call My Name," from their upcoming album, I, The Mask, You can check out the clip above.

I, The Mask, the band’s 13th studio effort, is out today via Eleven Seven Music in North America and Nuclear Blast worldwide. Said In Flames singer Anders Fridén about the effort:

"This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we've established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album. It's been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing. We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask, to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. In Jesterheads We Trust."

I, The Mask was produced by Howard Benson, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen. You can check out the full track list below.

I, The Mask track list:

01. Voices

02. I, The Mask

03. Call My Name

04. I Am Above

05. Follow Me

06. (This is Our) House

07. We Will Remember

08. In This Life

09. Burn

10. Deep Inside

11. All The Pain

12. Stay With Me