Iron Maiden Share Official “Run to the Hills” Live Video

Iron Maiden have premiered a live video for their classic 1982 song, “Run to the Hills,” taken from performances on the European leg of their Legacy of the Beast tour. You can check out the clip above.

As previously reported, the Legacy of the Beast tour will hit 33 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in July, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 16th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fanclub members. Head over to www.ironmaiden.com for all ticketing details.

Commented singer Bruce Dickinson: “We’re excited to return to North America and share the Legacy of the Beast Tour with all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year.

"The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy of the Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during ‘Aces High,’ tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Added bassist Steve Harris: “We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like ‘Flight of Icarus,’ ‘Sign of the Cross’ and 'The Clansman’ with songs we know the fans want to hear like ‘The Trooper,’ ‘2 Minutes to Midnight,’ ‘The Number of the Beast,’ ‘Fear of the Dark,’ ‘Run to the Hills,’ ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!”

Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age. Additionally, Fozzy will be guests for the Banc of California Stadium show in Los Angeles. The full itinerary is below.

Legacy of the Beast 2019 North American tour dates:

Jul. 18 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Jul. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheater At Lakewood

Jul. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion

Jul. 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center+

Jul. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

Aug. 01 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 03 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 05 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug. 07 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Aug. 09 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Aug. 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Ppg Paints Arena

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 26 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell Mts Place

Aug. 30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Aug. 31 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sep. 03 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena

Sep. 05 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Sep. 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sep. 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sep. 10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

Sep. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Mgm Grand Garden Arena

Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium

Sep. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*

Sep. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 25 - San Antonio, TX - At&T Center

* on sale starting 12 p.m. local time

+ on sale starting Monday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time