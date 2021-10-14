Is now the time to pick up a new Gibson or Epiphone guitar? Save hundreds in the latest Guitar Center sale

For many players, Gibson and Epiphone offer the chance to channel the awe-inspiring tones of their heroes while also giving them a voice of their own. Both of these historic guitar brands have been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and have been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest acts in music. Now, that notoriety often comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, the good folks over at Guitar Center are offering hundreds off a range of Gibson and Epiphone guitars .

This mammoth sale includes a hearty discount on a high spec'd Gibson Les Paul , a blues aficionados dream hollowbody and even a jumbo acoustic guitar that is sure to turn heads at the local open mic night. So no matter your preferences, you're sure to find something among this crop of Gibson and Epiphone delights. We've hand-selected a few of our favorites below. Still, don't worry if you aren't a Gibson or Epiphone fan, as many other brands are available in this sale.

The Black Friday guitar deals won't be far away, and if these savings are a sign of what's to come in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale and beyond, then we could be in for quite the treat as we get closer to Cyber Weekend. Keep your eyes fixed on Guitar World to ensure you don't miss a bargain!

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999 , $2,599

With a saving of $400, now might be the best time to bag yourself the Les Paul of your dreams. Loaded with a set of Tradbucker humbuckers, this LP has all the grunt you'd expect from this famous single-cut, while the advanced switching under the hood allows you to access a myriad of tones.View Deal

Gibson J-185 EC Bhilwara: was $2,699, now $2,159

Gibson has long had a love affair with the jumbo acoustic, and the J-185 builds on the guitars of Gibson's past and takes it in a modern direction. Access to the upper frets is no problem at all, with the addition of the deep cutaway, while the exotic blend of woods deliver a rich, warm tone - and you can save $540!View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Satin: $2,099 , $1,699

Similar to the Traditional Pro V above, but now with a sleek satin finish, this Les Paul offers fantastic value for money - and with a saving of $400, it just got a whole lot better. View Deal

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599 , $499

The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers and comes in the very rare - and gorgeous - Inverness Green finish. View Deal