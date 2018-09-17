Joe Bonamassa Shares Video for New Song, "I've Got Some Mind Over What Matters"

Joe Bonamassa has released the video for “I've Got Some Mind Over What Matters,” from his new solo album, Redemption, due out September 21 on his own J&R Adventures label. The clip is the seventh studio performance Bonamassa has issued in the last several weeks in anticipation of the new album’s release.

Similar to his other recent videos, which include "Just ‘Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should," “Self-Inflicted Wounds” and "Evil Mama," “I've Got Some Mind Over What Matters” presents Bonamassa and his band performing the song in the recording studio.

You can pre-order Redemption here.