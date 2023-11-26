The Kemper Profiler PowerHead is one of the most powerful music-making tools on the planet – save $150 on this Swiss Army knife amp in this killer Guitar Center Cyber Monday deal

In the last couple days, I've seen plenty of drool-worthy Cyber Monday guitar deals. The Cyber Monday high-end amp deals, in particular, have been tempting to me – enough that I've been considering making some room in my own budget, and finally taking the plunge on my dream amp. Of particular note to me is Guitar Center's $150 discount on the ultra-portable, jack-of-all-trades Kemper Profiler PowerHead.

Now, I can dream all I want about Marshall stacks, but the reality is that I live in a small apartment, so – in addition to, obviously, quality – portability is of the essence. The Kemper Profiler PowerHead has both in spades.

We've long ranked the Profiler PowerHead as one of the best guitar amps of any kind available today, and there are plenty of reasons why. Coupling Kemper's legendary profiling technology with a 600-watt solid-state power amp, the Profiler PowerHead will cover all your amplification needs both onstage and in the studio.

Pairing Kemper's legendary Profiler with a 600-watt solid-state power amp, the Profiler PowerHead is essentially all the amp you need for the stage and studio, and comes with heaps of effects, too. Not only is it still, in our book, one of the best amps you can buy, this Kemper is one of the most powerful music-making tools on the planet, full stop. If you've ever wanted to take the plunge – with $150 off at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday – this is the time to buy.

Not only can it capture with scientific accuracy the nuances of your own amplifier, you also have the option of downloading hundreds of pre-made profiles, and thousands of others from the pros via the Kemper Rig Exchange. If that's still not enough sonic variety for you, though, the Profiler PowerHead also comes loaded with 30 effects.

The Profiler PowerHead lives up to its name by combining all of that impressive tech with a 600-watt solid-state power amp that can be used to drive a guitar cabinet of your choice.

That power, combined with its brilliant modeling tech and incredible amount of storage (users can store up to 1,000 amp profiles) makes the Profiler PowerHead not only an elite of the amp world, but one of the most powerful music-making tools on the planet, full stop.

With this Cyber Monday Guitar Center sale, there's never been a better time to scratch any Kemper itch you might have.

