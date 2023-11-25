If you've always wanted to own a high-end amp but could never afford it, these staggering Black Friday discounts of up to $1,000 off could put one within reach

For most of us, high-end guitar amps typically aren't as much of an impulse purchase as, say, desktop amps (I would know, the Yamaha THR10II sitting next to me right now was an impulse purchase). However, this Black Friday, the prices of some of the world's foremost tinnitus-givers – from many of guitardom's most iconic brands – have been slashed by enough that I'm currently weighing whether or not I want to anger my neighbors, adjust my budget, and finally take the plunge on my dream amp.

These sales aren't just on older models, either. One of the best of the discounts – and one of the most exciting Black Friday guitar deals I've seen overall – is Guitar Center's 15% off coupon on Bad Cat's Jet Black combo amp, a model that literally came out this week.

The Jet Black, mind you, is one of the amps that convinced Animals as Leaders electric guitar virtuoso Tosin Abasi to switch from Axe-Fx and amp modeling to a backline featuring Bad Cat's Lynx and the then-unreleased Jet Black earlier this year – a hearty endorsement if we've ever seen one.

The most famous amp brand of them all, Marshall, is also getting in on the fun, with Sweetwater offering an even $1,000 off of its JVM410H 100-watt 4-channel tube head.

All this is to say, if you've always wanted a top-of-the-line amp, but have never quite been able to afford one, these discounts might just be the ticket.

Marshall amps: Up to $1,000 off

The cornerstone of that 'British' amp sound, Marshall is a name that transcends the guitar itself, with the company's ubiquitous gold and black styling becoming synonymous with guitar amps in the popular sphere. There are some phenomenal savings in the Sweetwater sale at the moment, with $1,000 off a selection of tube amp heads and up to $700 off select guitar cabs.

Bad Cat Jet Black: 15% off at Guitar Center

This is one of the amps that convinced Tosin Abasi to switch from Axe-Fx and amp modeling back to tube amps – quite an endorsement, especially in this increasingly digital age. Packing four EL84 tubes, this thing is an absolute fire-breather, and this Guitar Center sale brings its price down to just a hair over $2,000. Not an insignificant discount on a product that's been out for less than a week...

MESA/Boogie Mini Rectifier 25: $1,699 , now $1,359

If a full-size Dual Rectifier is likely to cause you problems with your neighbours, this mini-MESA/Boogie is your answer. All the tone of the 90s classic is scaled down into a 25-watt tone machine that will work great for at home, in the studio and on stage. Especially at this price, with $330 off at Guitar Center. Price check: Sweetwater $1,699

Kemper Profiler PowerHead 600W: $1,999 , now $1,849

Pairing Kemper's legendary Profiler with a 600-watt solid-state power amp, the Profiler PowerHead is essentially all the amp you need for the stage and studio, and comes with heaps of effects, too. Not only is it still, in our book, one of the best amps you can buy, this Kemper is one of the most powerful music-making tools on the planet, full stop. If you've ever wanted to take the plunge – with $150 off at Guitar Center this Black Friday – this is the time to buy.

Mesa/Boogie amps: A massive 25% off

One of the biggest names in the guitar amp game has got a huge discount in the Sweetwater early Black Friday sale. With a healthy 25% off a range of tube combos and tube amp heads, you can get $340 off the fearsome Mesa/Boogie Mini rectifier and a massive $756 reduction on the Mesa/Boogie Mark Five:35 tube combo.