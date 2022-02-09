Learn guitar from industry giants Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai and Robben Ford for less with 30% off TrueFire guitar lessons

Have you ever wanted a guitar lesson from your six-string hero? Well, that's precisely what's on offer from the online guitar learning platform, TrueFire – and better yet, you can save money with this exclusive offer from Guitar World. You can bag an impressive 30% off your first or next TrueFire purchase with code GWTF30 . So, whether you want to develop a specific electric guitar technique, get better at a particular style of music or learn from scratch, you'll find a course that will allow you to achieve your guitar dreams – all while saving money.

It's fair to say that there isn't a shortage of online guitar lessons available out there. Ranging from free instructional videos on YouTube to in-depth courses on the deepest, darkest depths of music theory and everything in between – you could say guitarists are spoilt for choice. That said, what sets TrueFire apart from the crowd is the quality of the instructors. The list of educators on their website reads like a who's who of the most in-demand guitar players in the world, with artists such as Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Robben Ford, Ariel Posen, Greg Koch, Andy Timmons, and Dweezil Zappa, to name a few.

You'll be pleased to know that this offer extends to an All-Access subscription as well as any course from their massive collection of 50,000 instructional videos, so if you fancy honing your skills, now is the time.

TrueFire lessons: Save 30% with code GWTF30

TrueFire includes 50,000 video lessons taught by industry-leading teachers, Grammy Award-winning artists and world-class touring musicians. And in case that wasn't good enough, you can save 30% off an All-Access subscription and all courses.

Not sure if TrueFire is for you? Well, check out our TrueFire review, to see what we thought of this online learning platform.

